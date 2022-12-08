ADVERTISEMENT
3 common ways people cheat in relationships excluding s*x

Ayoola Adetayo

Having sex outside your relationship is not the only way to break your partner's heart.

The things that constitute cheating wouldn’t be in doubt if everyone did not have varying ideas of what cheating means.

While everyone would agree that sleeping with someone else is undoubted cheating, other things that constitute cheating are not so clear cut.

So we examine here, three common ways people cheat which are not quite as prominently discussed as sex outside one's relationship.

1. Answering text messages

Whether it’s day or night, if you are talking to someone you are attracted to, or you know is attracted to you, and you don’t want your partner to find out, it’s cheating.

And this is has actually been made so easy with DM’s and private messaging that no one can detect or trace.

If you are engaging in these sneaky messaging and retracting them so your partner does not see then, you are cheating on them.

2. Lying about your relationship status

A relationship is good if it is private but bad if it’s secret.

If you find yourself lying about your relationship status, consider the fact that you are cheating on your partner.

You might not be physically cheating on them, but you are cheating them.

3. Hiding your friendship with an ex

If you and an ex are still friends, it’s OK so far the boundaries are maintained and your partner knows that you are still cool with him or her.

However, if you lie about the friendship, then you are probably doing something wrong.

