Get superhero ripped with this core-smashing exercise

To take on heavy loads and extraordinary responsibilities, you'll need a strong core and a solid back.

Hit both areas in one go with this superhero-approved plank pulldown, courtesy of Don Saladino, the trainer behind Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). You've probably done planks and pulldowns separately - for better results, just put them together.

"The plank pulldown is a great bang for your buck move," Saladino said.

To perform the plank pull, you'll need a low cable machine - or if you're working at a gym without one or at home, a stretch band attached to a platform at ground level.

Get down on the ground near the cable machine/platform, with the handle/end of the band within reach.

Assume the plank position, with your weight on your elbows and toes.

Squeeze your glutes and core, keeping your spine straight; don't slouch or raise your hips too high.

Reach to grab the cable/band with one hand, then pull it straight back in toward your body. Maintain your plank posture, keeping your lower back and hips in the same position.

Pause for a count, squeeze your glutes, core, and lats, then return to the starting position.

Add plank pulls to your back workouts or as a core burnout with 3 sets of 10 reps with each arm - just make sure there isn't so much resistance that you're pulled out of proper form. For more superhero-body building moves, you can check out Saladino's full program.