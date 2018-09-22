Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Get superhero ripped with this core-smashing exercise

Fitness Get superhero ripped with this core-smashing exercise

Hit both areas in one go with this superhero-approved plank pulldown, courtesy of Don Saladino, the trainer behind Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Get superhero ripped with this core-smashing exercise play

Get superhero ripped with this core-smashing exercise

(GETTY)

To take on heavy loads and extraordinary responsibilities, you'll need a strong core and a solid back.

Hit both areas in one go with this superhero-approved plank pulldown, courtesy of Don Saladino, the trainer behind Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). You've probably done planks and pulldowns separately - for better results, just put them together.

"The plank pulldown is a great bang for your buck move," Saladino said.

To perform the plank pull, you'll need a low cable machine - or if you're working at a gym without one or at home, a stretch band attached to a platform at ground level.

  • Get down on the ground near the cable machine/platform, with the handle/end of the band within reach.

  • Assume the plank position, with your weight on your elbows and toes.

  • Squeeze your glutes and core, keeping your spine straight; don't slouch or raise your hips too high.

  • Reach to grab the cable/band with one hand, then pull it straight back in toward your body. Maintain your plank posture, keeping your lower back and hips in the same position.

  • Pause for a count, squeeze your glutes, core, and lats, then return to the starting position.

Add plank pulls to your back workouts or as a core burnout with 3 sets of 10 reps with each arm - just make sure there isn't so much resistance that you're pulled out of proper form. For more superhero-body building moves, you can check out Saladino's full program.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet
2 Guy Smarts Tiger Woods has a sky-high net worthbullet
3 Guy Smarts Is there a cure for herpes? Nope, and there may never be onebullet

Related Articles

Fitness and Weight Loss 5 fat-smashing exercises you can do with just a resistance band
Fitness Build bigger, stronger glutes and hamstrings with your body weight
Fitness and Weight Loss 3 ways to beef up your back
Fitness and Weight Loss ‘I tried this crazy weight-loss gadget and it actually kind of worked’
Fitness ​3 shredding shoulder moves
Fitness 8 reasons to do an abs workout today
Relationship Problems 3 subtle signs that a partner might become abusive
Fitness and Weight Loss 9 women share exactly how long it took them to lose 20 pounds or more
Mental Health 5 of the biggest misconceptions about the Nigerian man today

Men's Health

7 insomnia cures that will almost certainly help you sleep
Guy Smarts 7 insomnia cures that will almost certainly help you sleep
The best essential oils for a good night's sleep
Guy Smarts The best essential oils for a good night's sleep
What the new apple watch can do for your heart
Guy Smarts What the new Apple watch can do for your heart
9 ways to give your partner multiple orgasms
Sex & Relationships 9 ways to give your partner multiple orgasms
X
Advertisement