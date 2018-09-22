Get superhero ripped with this core-smashing exercise

Hit both areas in one go with this superhero-approved plank pulldown, courtesy of Don Saladino, the trainer behind Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).
Hit both areas in one go with this superhero-approved plank pulldown, courtesy of Don Saladino, the trainer behind Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). You've probably done planks and pulldowns separately - for better results, just put them together.
"The plank pulldown is a great bang for your buck move," Saladino said.
To perform the plank pull, you'll need a low cable machine - or if you're working at a gym without one or at home, a stretch band attached to a platform at ground level.
Get down on the ground near the cable machine/platform, with the handle/end of the band within reach.
Assume the plank position, with your weight on your elbows and toes.
Squeeze your glutes and core, keeping your spine straight; don't slouch or raise your hips too high.
Reach to grab the cable/band with one hand, then pull it straight back in toward your body. Maintain your plank posture, keeping your lower back and hips in the same position.
Pause for a count, squeeze your glutes, core, and lats, then return to the starting position.
Add plank pulls to your back workouts or as a core burnout with 3 sets of 10 reps with each arm - just make sure there isn't so much resistance that you're pulled out of proper form. For more superhero-body building moves, you can check out Saladino's full program.