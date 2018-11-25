Gerard Butler shares shocking photo of his home that burned down in California fire

news

The California wildfires continue to rage, claiming the lives of at least 29 people as of Monday, The Associated Press reports.

More than 180 structures in the Southern California area have been destroyed, and among them is Gerard Butler's home.

The actor shared on Instagram Sunday that he managed to evacuate his Malibu home before the blaze posed an imminent threat to his safety. But when he returned to his house, he found only debris, ashes, and a burned down car.

"Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California," Butler captioned the shocking photo. He also posted two Instagram stories that showed video footage of the damage.

Wearing a face mask in the clips, Butler said, "Welcome to my home in Malibu. Half gone." He then added in disbelief, "Wow," as he looked around at his property.

AP reports that more than 8,000 firefighters have battled the fires across 400 square miles. On Instagram, Butler also commended the "brave men and women" who have been tirelessly fighting the wildfires in Northern and Southern California.

"Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters," he said. "Thank you @LosAngelesFireDepartment. If you can, support these brave men and women at SupportLAFD.org."

On Sunday, California Gov. Jerry Brown issued a statement on Twitter, writing, "We have the best firefighters and first responders in the country working in some of the most difficult conditions imaginable... To those who have lost friends and family members, homes and businesses, know that the entire state is with you."

According to CNN, Neil Young, Robin Thicke, and Miley Cyrus are among some of the other celebrities who have lost their homes in the fire.