Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Gerard Butler shares shocking photo of his home that burned down

Gerard Butler shares shocking photo of his home that burned down in California fire

More than 180 structures in the Southern California area have been destroyed, and among them is Gerard Butler's home.

  • Published:
play Gerard Butler shares shocking photo of his home that burned down in California fire (GETTY IMAGESDOMINIK BINDL)

The California wildfires continue to rage, claiming the lives of at least 29 people as of Monday, The Associated Press reports.

More than 180 structures in the Southern California area have been destroyed, and among them is Gerard Butler's home.

The actor shared on Instagram Sunday that he managed to evacuate his Malibu home before the blaze posed an imminent threat to his safety. But when he returned to his house, he found only debris, ashes, and a burned down car.

 

"Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California," Butler captioned the shocking photo. He also posted two Instagram stories that showed video footage of the damage.

 

Wearing a face mask in the clips, Butler said, "Welcome to my home in Malibu. Half gone." He then added in disbelief, "Wow," as he looked around at his property.

AP reports that more than 8,000 firefighters have battled the fires across 400 square miles. On Instagram, Butler also commended the "brave men and women" who have been tirelessly fighting the wildfires in Northern and Southern California.

"Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters," he said. "Thank you @LosAngelesFireDepartment. If you can, support these brave men and women at SupportLAFD.org."

On Sunday, California Gov. Jerry Brown issued a statement on Twitter, writing, "We have the best firefighters and first responders in the country working in some of the most difficult conditions imaginable... To those who have lost friends and family members, homes and businesses, know that the entire state is with you."

 

According to CNN, Neil Young, Robin Thicke, and Miley Cyrus are among some of the other celebrities who have lost their homes in the fire.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet
2 Gerard Butler shares shocking photo of his home that burned down in...bullet
3 Pete Davidson and Dan Crenshaw showed us how to squash a beefbullet

Related Articles

3 ways to get the best deals on Black Friday
Wait, here's a question, is Meghan Markle allowed to celebrate thanksgiving?
Why you should never rinse your turkey before you roast it
‘I lost 111 pounds on the keto diet without going to the gym’
7 ways to make yourself poop ASAP
Want to pack on muscle? Chill out on HIIT
7 foods that will give you life during your next hangover
Yes, a cheat day on the keto diet could throw you out of ketosis
The male suicide rate is rising. This job has the highest risk

Men's Health

Why living apart could save your relationship
Is it safer to buy packaged fruits and vegetables?
This crossfit-inspired arm workout will give you a legendary pump
Want to pack on muscle? Chill out on HIIT
X
Advertisement