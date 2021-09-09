3 ways men can stop a receding hairline

By the time men get to their 40s, 53% of them would have experienced baldness. As each year goes by, men would notice their hairline go further down.

Some people have great hairline, it almost reaches their eyebrows but, others have an M or V-shaped hairline.

It is easier to find those with the later shapes have their hairline receding further and further.

Hair loss is a symptom of male patterned baldness. Hair loss is also caused by genes and an androgen hormone called dihydrotestosterone, or DHT.

DHT is the secondary effect of testosterone. During puberty, it is used to develop masculine characteristics like a deep voice, facial and body hair. When men get older, DHT can cause the hair follicles to shrink.

A receding hairline might not mean that the man will grow bald, but it would be nice to have a great hairline. Here is how to fix a receding hairline.

1. Lifestyle choices

Your lifestyle choices affect your hairline. Stress, hygiene, and nutrition have important roles to play.

Certain ringworm in your hair can inhibit hair growth. So, wash your hair often.

Pulse Nigeria

You might experience hair loss if you are going through a lot of stress. Engaging in habits like smoking would also affect how lush and healthy your hair will look.

Foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals and other nutrients help with hair growth. So, make sure you eat your fruits and vegetables.

2. Medication

Some drugs fix a receding hairline and baldness, but you need to consult your doctor first. Finasteride is one of the drugs that help to block DHT from being produced.

Minoxidil is another drug that stimulates hair growth.

3. Good hair products

Buy shampoos that have ketoconazole and Saw palmetto, these help to prevent DHT in your scalp and promotes hair growth in your follicles.