RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Men's Health

3 ways men can stop a receding hairline

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Most men in their 20s, 30s and 40s, notice hair loss and their hairline moving up.

It's not uncommon for men to find their hairline receding
It's not uncommon for men to find their hairline receding

According to research, 16 per cent of men between the ages of 18-29 will notice that their hairline is receding.

Recommended articles

By the time men get to their 40s, 53% of them would have experienced baldness. As each year goes by, men would notice their hairline go further down.

Some people have great hairline, it almost reaches their eyebrows but, others have an M or V-shaped hairline.

It is easier to find those with the later shapes have their hairline receding further and further.

Hair loss is a symptom of male patterned baldness. Hair loss is also caused by genes and an androgen hormone called dihydrotestosterone, or DHT.

DHT is the secondary effect of testosterone. During puberty, it is used to develop masculine characteristics like a deep voice, facial and body hair. When men get older, DHT can cause the hair follicles to shrink.

A receding hairline might not mean that the man will grow bald, but it would be nice to have a great hairline. Here is how to fix a receding hairline.

Your lifestyle choices affect your hairline. Stress, hygiene, and nutrition have important roles to play.

Certain ringworm in your hair can inhibit hair growth. So, wash your hair often.

Smoking affects your hairline
Smoking affects your hairline Pulse Nigeria

You might experience hair loss if you are going through a lot of stress. Engaging in habits like smoking would also affect how lush and healthy your hair will look.

Foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals and other nutrients help with hair growth. So, make sure you eat your fruits and vegetables.

Some drugs fix a receding hairline and baldness, but you need to consult your doctor first. Finasteride is one of the drugs that help to block DHT from being produced.

Minoxidil is another drug that stimulates hair growth.

Buy shampoos that have ketoconazole and Saw palmetto, these help to prevent DHT in your scalp and promotes hair growth in your follicles.

Also, do not use products that irritate or dry your hair. Use products that have shea butter, olive oil and coconut oil.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I'll scatter everything' - Annie Idibia threatens as 2Face Idibia flees to the United States

'I am not a fan of her, but you are a pig' - Georgina Onuoha drags Tonto Dikeh's ex, Prince Kpokpogri

5 ways to make your vagina smell good

Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Nnamdi Kanu demands N5 billion, apology from Buhari's government

Tonto Dikeh says leaked audio of her begging her ex is old and not connected to their recent drama

Here are the top 7 positions of Nigerian albums on the Billboard 200

10-year-old girl battles for life after uncle cut her neck with machete at Gomoa Dego