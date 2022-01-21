RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

If you can dream it, Tweet it - The power of manifesting your future

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

If you can dream it, Tweet it.

Megan called forth her career [Twitter]

The official account for Twitter posted a Tweet showing a number of celebrities who prophesied the lives by their Tweets.

Megan thee Stallion, a rapper, said her “rap career” was about to “take off” and it did. She won three grammy awards in 2021.

Issa Rae, creator and producer of a Comedy Series “Insecure” tweeted that she wants to be a more successful version of herself. She has won an Emmy Award once and other awards.

Demi Lovato said she would sing at the NBA Superbowl and she did.

Many other Twitter users then went on to Tweet their heart desires, for many, it would come to pass, and for others, it won’t.

There is a common thread in most religions called faith and new-age believers call it manifesting.

It is placing a desire so strongly in your heart that it happens, and it feels like the universe conspired to make it happen, but what it really is, is that you are aligning yourself to that goal.

You are the one that pushes yourself to achieve the goal, you are the one who seeks out the opportunities and who works hard.

What the Tweet does is give a clearly defined purpose. Those who tweeted believed that it was possible.

So in a way, it is not just tweeting, although the Tweet shows what they believed deep within their heart.

As the New Year is in full swing, it is the perfect motivation we need, to dream big, believe in ourselves and work hard to see our dreams come true.

