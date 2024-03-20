How to recover from past sexual trauma

A traumatic sexual experience can leave you feeling isolated, confused, and scared. But here's the most important thing you need to hear right now: you are not alone. Many people experience sexual trauma, and there's a whole network of support waiting to help you heal.

What is sexual trauma?

Sexual trauma is any unwanted sexual experience. This can include things like being touched in a way that makes you uncomfortable, being forced to kiss someone, or even pressured to have sex when you don't want to. It can also include more serious things like sexual assault or rape.

The important thing to remember is that this is never your fault. No matter what happened, what you were wearing, or where you were, you didn't deserve it.

Healing takes time, but there's hope

Healing is a personal journey, and there's no one-size-fits-all approach. Some days will feel like mountains, and others will be smoother walks. It's okay to take things at your own pace, and it's perfectly normal to have good days and bad days.

Here are some things you can do to take care of yourself on the road to healing:

Focus on yourself: Your body and mind have been through a lot, so treat them with kindness. Eat healthy foods that give you energy, get enough sleep to feel rested, and find ways to relax and de-stress. This could be taking a warm bath, listening to your favourite music, or spending time in nature.

Talk it out: Bottling things up inside can make healing harder. Finding someone you trust to talk to can be a huge weight off your shoulders. This could be a friend, family member, therapist, counsellor, or even a support group. Sharing your experience can help you feel less alone and give you a safe space to process everything that happened.

Find the support you deserve

You are not alone in this battle. There are many amazing people out there who want to help you heal from sexual trauma. Here are some resources that can provide support and guidance:

Therapists and counsellors: These professionals are trained to help people cope with difficult experiences. They can offer a safe space to talk about what happened and teach you tools to manage feelings like anger, sadness, or fear.

Support groups: Connecting with other survivors can be incredibly helpful. Sharing your story and listening to others can help you feel less isolated and more understood.

Connecting with other survivors can be incredibly helpful. Sharing your story and listening to others can help you feel less isolated and more understood. Hotlines and websites: There are hotlines and websites dedicated to helping survivors of sexual trauma. These resources can provide information, support, and guidance. A trusted adult, like a teacher, school counsellor, or doctor, can also help you find the right support system for you.

You are strong, and you are going to be okay

Facing up to sexual trauma takes incredible courage. You are stronger than you think, and you are capable of healing. It's okay to feel angry, scared, or sad. These are normal reactions to a terrible experience. Remember, healing doesn't mean forgetting what happened. It means learning to live with it in a way that doesn't control your life anymore.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

You are not defined by what happened. You are a whole person with so much to offer the world.

Take things one step at a time. Healing doesn't happen overnight, so be patient with yourself.

There is hope for the future. You deserve to feel happy and safe again, and with time and support, you will.

You are not alone. Keep moving forward, and don't hesitate to reach out for help. You are braver than you think, and there are people who care about you and want to see you heal.