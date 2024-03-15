ADVERTISEMENT
How to know your vagina is infected and what to do about it

Anna Ajayi

If you have concerns or symptoms, don’t hesitate to see a doctor.




Vaginal infections are a common health issue that many women experience at some point in their lives.

Understanding what they are, their causes, symptoms, and treatment options can help you deal with them effectively.

Let’s get into the essential information you need to know about vaginal infections.

Vaginal infections can be caused by a variety of factors, including bacteria, yeast, viruses, and parasites. The most common types of infections are bacterial vaginosis (BV), yeast infections, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like chlamydia, gonorrhoea, and trichomoniasis.

Each has its own set of symptoms, but there are general signs to watch for that may indicate an infection.

  • Unusual discharge: A change in the colour, consistency, or amount of vaginal discharge can be a sign of infection. Yeast infections often produce a thick, white discharge that resembles cottage cheese. BV might cause a thin, greyish discharge with a fishy smell.
  • Itching or irritation: Persistent itching or irritation around the vagina and vulva is a common symptom of yeast infections and can also occur with other types of infections.
  • Unpleasant odour: An unusual or foul odour, especially after sex, can indicate BV.
  • Pain or discomfort: Pain during urination or intercourse can be a sign of several vaginal infections, including STIs.
  • Swelling or redness: Any swelling or redness around the vulva can indicate irritation or infection.
  • Bleeding or spotting: Unusual bleeding or spotting outside of your regular menstrual cycle can sometimes be associated with infection, particularly STIs.
If you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above, it’s important to consult a healthcare provider. Self-diagnosing can be inaccurate, and using the wrong treatment can worsen symptoms. A healthcare provider can perform tests to accurately diagnose the infection and recommend the appropriate treatment.

Maintaining good vaginal health can help prevent infections. Here are some tips:

  • Practice good hygiene: Wash the external genital area with warm water and mild soap. Avoid douching, which can disturb the natural balance of bacteria in the vagina.
  • Wear breathable clothing: Choose underwear made from natural fabrics like cotton, which allows the area to breathe.
  • Safe sex: Use condoms during sex to reduce the risk of STIs, which can cause vaginal infections.
  • Avoid irritants: Scented soaps, bubble baths, and vaginal deodorants can irritate the vagina, increasing the risk of infection.
Treatment depends on the type of infection:

  • Yeast infections: Over-the-counter antifungal creams or prescribed medications.
  • Bacterial vaginosis: Antibiotics prescribed by a healthcare provider.
  • STIs: Specific treatments based on the infection; often antibiotics or antiviral medications.

Vaginal infections are a common health issue, but recognising the signs early and seeking medical advice can ensure effective treatment and prevent complications. Maintaining good vaginal health and hygiene practices helps in preventing infections. If you suspect you have a vaginal infection, don’t hesitate to see a doctor for diagnosis and treatment.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng





