How to know your vagina is infected and what to do about it

Understanding what they are, their causes, symptoms, and treatment options can help you deal with them effectively.

Let’s get into the essential information you need to know about vaginal infections.

Understanding vaginal infections

Vaginal infections can be caused by a variety of factors, including bacteria, yeast, viruses, and parasites. The most common types of infections are bacterial vaginosis (BV), yeast infections, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like chlamydia, gonorrhoea, and trichomoniasis.

Each has its own set of symptoms, but there are general signs to watch for that may indicate an infection.

Common symptoms of vaginal infections

A change in the colour, consistency, or amount of vaginal discharge can be a sign of infection. Yeast infections often produce a thick, white discharge that resembles cottage cheese. BV might cause a thin, greyish discharge with a fishy smell. Itching or irritation: Persistent itching or irritation around the vagina and vulva is a common symptom of yeast infections and can also occur with other types of infections.

Any swelling or redness around the vulva can indicate irritation or infection. Bleeding or spotting: Unusual bleeding or spotting outside of your regular menstrual cycle can sometimes be associated with infection, particularly STIs.

When to seek medical advice

If you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above, it’s important to consult a healthcare provider. Self-diagnosing can be inaccurate, and using the wrong treatment can worsen symptoms. A healthcare provider can perform tests to accurately diagnose the infection and recommend the appropriate treatment.

Prevention and care

Maintaining good vaginal health can help prevent infections. Here are some tips:

Practice good hygiene: Wash the external genital area with warm water and mild soap. Avoid douching, which can disturb the natural balance of bacteria in the vagina.

Use condoms during sex to reduce the risk of STIs, which can cause vaginal infections. Avoid irritants: Scented soaps, bubble baths, and vaginal deodorants can irritate the vagina, increasing the risk of infection.

Treatment options

Treatment depends on the type of infection:

Yeast infections: Over-the-counter antifungal creams or prescribed medications.

Antibiotics prescribed by a healthcare provider. STIs: Specific treatments based on the infection; often antibiotics or antiviral medications.

Vaginal infections are a common health issue, but recognising the signs early and seeking medical advice can ensure effective treatment and prevent complications. Maintaining good vaginal health and hygiene practices helps in preventing infections. If you suspect you have a vaginal infection, don’t hesitate to see a doctor for diagnosis and treatment.