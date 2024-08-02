ADVERTISEMENT
How much do Immigration officers earn in Nigeria?

Anna Ajayi

The NIS provides a stable job with a structured career path.

How much do Immigration officers earn?
How much do Immigration officers earn? [PremiumTimesNigeria]

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is a paramilitary agency responsible for managing immigration-related matters in the country.

This includes border control, issuance of travel documents, and enforcement of immigration laws. The NIS is a structured organisation with various ranks, and these ranks and the level of education of the officers determine salaries.

The salary structure in the NIS is based on the Consolidated Paramilitary Salary Structure (CONPASS), which is common across several paramilitary organisations in Nigeria. The salary ranges vary significantly depending on the rank and educational qualifications of the officers.

Immigration officers
Immigration officers [PremiumTimesNigeria] Pulse Nigeria

The NIS has a well-defined hierarchical structure, divided into commissioned and non-commissioned officers. Below is an outline of the ranks and their corresponding salaries:

  1. Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI): The highest rank, appointed by the President. The CGI oversees the entire service and earns up to ₦3 million annually.
  2. Deputy Comptroller General (DCG): Assists the CGI and earns between ₦2,500,000 and ₦2,700,000 annually.
  3. Assistant Comptroller General (ACG): Leads major divisions and earns around ₦2,300,000 to ₦2,500,000 per year.
  4. Comptroller of Immigration (CI): Heads state commands with an annual salary ranging from ₦1,700,000 to ₦2,000,000.
  5. Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCI): Assists the CI with an annual salary between ₦1,600,000 and ₦1,900,000.
  6. Assistant Comptroller of Immigration (ACI): Assists in the administrative duties and earns around ₦1,500,000 annually.
  7. Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI), Superintendent of Immigration (SI), Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI), and Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) follow in descending order, with salaries decreasing accordingly​​.
  1. Senior Inspector of Immigration (SII): The highest non-commissioned rank, earning between ₦700,000 and ₦800,000 annually.
  2. Assistant Inspector of Immigration (AII): Second highest, with a salary of about ₦600,000 to ₦700,000 per year.
  3. Immigration Assistant (IA): The entry-level rank for non-commissioned officers, earning approximately ₦450,000 to ₦550,000 annually.
  4. Passport Officers: The lowest rank, with a starting salary around ₦30,000 per month​.

In addition to the base salary, NIS officers may receive allowances for various duties, including shift work, transportation, and uniforms. These allowances can significantly increase their overall earnings. Moreover, the salary can vary based on the length of service, additional qualifications, and special assignments​.

Promotion within the NIS is possible through further training and experience. Officers can move up the ranks over time, which comes with increased responsibilities and higher pay.

Officers can move up the ranks
Officers can move up the ranks [PRNigeria] Pulse Nigeria

The NIS also offers specialised roles, such as investigation and enforcement, which can provide additional career opportunities.

For those interested in a career in immigration, the NIS provides a stable job with prospects for advancement.

Source: Inquire Salary.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

