How to apply for an international passport in Nigeria

If you’re looking to travel abroad for business, education, or even tourism, one of the first things you’ll need is an international passport. In Nigeria, getting a passport is a straightforward process, but it can be confusing if you’re not sure where to start.

This guide will walk you through the steps to apply for your international passport, from gathering the necessary documents to submitting your application.

Step 1: Determine the type of passport you need

Before you begin your application, you must know the type of passport you need. Nigeria offers three main types of passports:

Standard passport : Issued to Nigerian citizens for general international travel. It can be valid for 5 or 10 years for adults and children under the age of 16.

Diplomatic Passport : This passport is issued to high-ranking government officials, diplomats, and others who are authorised to carry out government duties abroad.

Official Passport: Issued to Nigerian government employees who are travelling abroad for work purposes.

For most people, the standard passport is what you’ll be applying for.

Step 2: Visit the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Website

The first step in applying for an international passport is to visit the official Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) website at: https://immigration.gov.ng/accordions/passport/ . You will need to create an account on the portal to begin the application process. The portal allows you to apply for the passport, book your appointment for biometric data capture, and make payments.

Step 3: Complete the application form

Once you’ve created an account, log in and fill out the application form online. Ensure that all the details you provide are correct and match your legal documents, as any mistakes can delay the process.

The form will ask for personal information such as your full name, place of birth, address, and occupation.

After completing the form, you’ll be required to submit a passport photograph. Ensure your photo meets the Nigeria Immigration Service’s requirements: it must be a clear, recent passport-size image with a white background. Step 4: Make your payment

After filling out the application form, you will be required to make payment. The cost of the passport varies depending on the type of passport and how quickly you need it. The standard 32-page passport costs around ₦100,000, while the 64-page passport costs a bit more. Payments are typically made online through the portal using a debit or credit card.

Step 5: Book an appointment for biometrics

Once you’ve made the payment, the next step is to schedule an appointment at your nearest passport office. During this appointment, you’ll have your biometric data (fingerprints and facial image) captured. You’ll also need to bring your supporting documents for verification.

Step 6: Gather the required documents

You’ll need to present several documents when you attend your appointment. These may include: A copy of your completed application form

Payment receipt

Proof of identity (e.g., National ID, birth certificate, or driver’s license)

Two passport-sized photographs

Proof of address (e.g., utility bill or bank statement)

Any other supporting documents required by the immigration office. If you’re renewing your passport, you’ll also need to bring your old passport. Step 7: Attend your appointment

On the day of your appointment, go to the passport office at the scheduled time. Bring all the required documents with you. The immigration officers will verify your documents, take your biometric data, and give you a receipt confirming your submission. Step 8: Wait for your passport

After your appointment, the processing time for your passport can vary, but it usually takes around 3 to 12 weeks. You will be notified when your passport is ready for collection. You can also track the status of your application online through the portal.

Applying for an international passport in Nigeria is a fairly simple process when you know what to expect.

N.B: Be patient during the waiting period, and remember to double-check all your information to avoid any issues.