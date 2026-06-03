Pastor Enoch Adeboye (left) has urged President Bola Tinubu (right) to give Nigerian security chiefs a definitive deadline to tackle national insecurity.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye (left) has urged President Bola Tinubu (right) to give Nigerian security chiefs a definitive deadline to tackle national insecurity.

Adeboye to Tinubu: End terrorism within 90 days or replace security chiefs

RCCG General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye has urged President Bola Tinubu to give security chiefs 90 days to eliminate terrorists or leave office amid growing insecurity and public protests.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye has called for a 90-day deadline for security chiefs to end terrorism

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RCCG clarified the G.O.'s and the church’s support for constitutional protests.

Adeboye firmly rejected calls to remove First Lady Oluremi Tinubu from her long-standing pastoral role.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give Nigeria’s security chiefs a 90-day deadline to defeat terrorists or step down from office.

The revered cleric remarked in a video he reposted on his official X account on June 2, amid growing public concern over worsening insecurity, kidnappings and terrorist attacks across the country.

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According to Adeboye, security leaders should be judged by results rather than promises.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), delivering a keynote address during which he called for strict time limits on national security operations.

“If I were asked to make suggestions, I would say quietly to our government, move fast. And tell our security chiefs, get rid of these terrorists within 90 days, or resign,” he said in the video.

The pastor explained that while religious leaders can advise government officials, ultimate authority rests with the Commander-in-Chief.

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He also argued that security operations should not focus only on terrorists but also on those financing and supporting them, regardless of their social or political influence.

Although the video resurfaced this week, reports indicate that Adeboye originally made the statement during an RCCG Holy Ghost Service in November 2025 (in response to international concerns and statements from U.S. leadership).

He noted that establishing definitive timelines is a standard leadership practice necessary for accountability, especially given the persistent security challenges facing the country.

Why is the comment attracting attention?

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Adeboye’s renewed comment comes at a sensitive time for both the church and the country.

Nigeria has witnessed a fresh wave of public frustration over insecurity, with protests and online campaigns demanding stronger government action against kidnappings, banditry and terrorism.

Several recent incidents involving abducted schoolchildren and terrorism in rural communities have intensified calls for accountability from security agencies.

The remarks also surfaced shortly after RCCG issued a statement defending its General Overseer against what it described as false claims circulating online.

The lies have gone on long enough. It stops now!!!



For far too long, Pastor E.A. Adeboye and The Redeemed Christian Church of God have been subjected to false narratives, deliberate misrepresentations, and misleading commentaries driven by personal interests and agenda setting. pic.twitter.com/xksub3TZEJ — RCCG PUBLIC RELATIONS (@RCCG_PR) June 2, 2026

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The church said Adeboye had not campaigned for any political party and had not opposed citizens’ constitutional right to protest.

RCCG leadership, led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, recently clarified the long-standing ordained pastoral status of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, amidst political discussions.

Another issue that recently drew public attention was the status of Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, who is an ordained pastor in RCCG.

Responding to calls from some critics for her removal from the church’s pastoral structure because of her position in government, Adeboye said the First Lady was ordained more than a decade ago after completing the church’s required process .

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He stated that she had not violated RCCG guidelines and would not be removed due to political pressure.

Significantly, President Tinubu and the First Lady recently issued a joint state tribute to celebrate Pastor Adeboye on his 84th birthday, describing him as a "spiritual fortress" and one of Nigeria's greatest gifts.