An aggrieved mother speaks during a protest over the recent Oyo kidnapping incident, condemning President Bola Tinubu and his son, Seyi Tinubu, while expressing frustration over insecurity and the plight of kidnapped victims.

An aggrieved mother speaks during a protest over the recent Oyo kidnapping incident, condemning President Bola Tinubu and his son, Seyi Tinubu, while expressing frustration over insecurity and the plight of kidnapped victims.

"We're tired, it will not be well with you" - Angry mother curses Tinubu, Seyi over Oyo kidnapping crisis

An angry mother protesting the recent Oyo kidnapping incident slammed President Bola Tinubu and his son, Seyi Tinubu, accusing leaders of ignoring the suffering of families while attending the Ojude Oba Festival.

A grieving mother went viral after cursing President Bola Tinubu and Seyi Tinubu during a protest over the recent kidnapping incident in Oyo State.

The woman criticised Seyi Tinubu's attendance at the Ojude Oba Festival, saying families of kidnapped victims are suffering while leaders continue with public celebrations.

Many Nigerians have also criticised the holding of such a high-profile celebration amid growing concerns over insecurity and kidnappings.

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An aggrieved mother has gone viral after publicly raining curses on President Bola Tinubu and his son, Seyi Tinubu, during a protest over the recent kidnapping incident in Oyo State.

The visibly emotional woman, who joined other concerned residents demanding urgent action on insecurity, expressed frustration over the growing cases of abductions across the country.

In a video circulating online, she accused political leaders of being disconnected from the suffering of ordinary Nigerians whose loved ones are being held by kidnappers.

“We’re tired, we’re no longer scar£d of you, it will n0t be w£ll with you, your son Seyi is going to Ojude Oba while our own children is suff£ring inside bush”



Aggr!eved Mother rain very heavy cur s£s on T!nubu this morning while prot£st!ng 🙆🏼‍♂️💔 pic.twitter.com/LMmJApgkI3 — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) June 2, 2026

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"We're tired, we're no longer scared of you, it will not be well with you," she said during the protest.

The woman also referenced Seyi Tinubu's appearance at the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival in Ogun State, contrasting it with the plight of families whose children remain in captivity.

"Your son Seyi is going to Ojude Oba while our own children are suffering inside the bush," she added.

READ ALSO: After 36 days in captivity, abducted schoolchildren in Kaduna finally regain freedom

Her comments come amid widespread outrage over the recent kidnapping in Oyo State, which has once again raised concerns about the security situation in parts of Nigeria. Families of victims and community members have continued to call on authorities to intensify rescue efforts and improve security across the country.

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Seyi Tinubu attends Ojude Oba 2026

Seyi Tinubu at Ojude Oba, 2026. pic.twitter.com/jGx5hT6Kur — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) May 29, 2026

Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, on Friday, May 29, 2026, for the annual Ojude Oba Festival, one of Nigeria's biggest cultural celebrations.

The colourful event attracted dignitaries, business leaders, celebrities and tourists from across Nigeria and abroad. Among those present were Seyi Tinubu, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa, and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The festival featured horse-riding displays, cultural performances, traditional music and parades by various age-grade groups known as regberegbe.

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What is Ojude Oba?

Ojude Oba 2026 was unforgettable! Jaw-dropping sights at every turn, and the Eagle Schnapps stand kept the energy on 100 the entire time. The celebration never stopped#ShowUpLikeAnEagle #EagleAtOjudeOba pic.twitter.com/MWTzxYQXe4 — Ijoba 𓃵 💵💰 (@baddest_cash) June 2, 2026

Ojude Oba, which means "the king's forecourt" in Yoruba, is an annual festival celebrated in Ijebu-Ode on the third day after Eid al-Kabir.

The event, which has existed for more than a century, is regarded as one of the most prestigious cultural festivals in Yorubaland. It brings together people of Ijebu descent from different parts of Nigeria and the diaspora to celebrate their heritage, culture and unity.

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Over the years, the festival has grown into a major tourist attraction, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors and showcasing the rich traditions of the Ijebu people.

However, despite the glamour surrounding this year's celebration, some Nigerians have criticised public officials and political figures for participating in festivities while many citizens continue to grapple with insecurity, kidnappings and economic hardship.