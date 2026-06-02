Over 100,000 children celebrate as Indomie marks 21st Children's Day Fiesta across Nigeria

Children enjoy rides, games and entertainment during the 21st edition of the Indomie Children's Day Fiesta, which brought together over 100,000 participants across Nigeria.

Children enjoy rides, games and entertainment during the 21st edition of the Indomie Children's Day Fiesta, which brought together over 100,000 participants across Nigeria.

More than 100,000 children across Nigeria celebrated the 21st edition of the Indomie Children's Day Fiesta, enjoying fun-filled activities as the brand unveiled a new mobile app and reinforced its commitment to child development and family bonding.

More than 100,000 children across Nigeria joined in the excitement as Indomie celebrated the 21st edition of its annual Children's Day Fiesta, reaffirming its longstanding commitment to creating memorable experiences for Nigerian children and families.

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The nationwide celebration brought together children, parents, and communities across key locations, including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Anambra, and Abeokuta, transforming Children's Day into a vibrant festival of fun, learning, and shared moments.

Central to the celebrations was the flagship event at Apapa Amusement Park in Lagos, where thousands of children enjoyed a day filled with thrilling rides, games, music, dance performances, interactive activities, and an array of food treats. The atmosphere reflected the joy and excitement that have become synonymous with the Indomie Children's Day Fiesta over the past two decades.

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Speaking on the significance of this year's celebration, Faith Ogechi Joshua, National Manager, Indomie Fan Club, said the brand expanded the festivities across multiple locations to ensure more children could participate in the experience.

"This year, we are celebrating over 100,000 children across Nigeria. As participation continues to grow, it became important to bring the celebration closer to children and families in different parts of the country, ensuring that more children can be part of this special day," she said.

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Adding a new dimension to the festivities, Indomie also unveiled its new mobile app, a digital platform designed to deepen engagement with children and families beyond Children's Day. The app will serve as a hub for members of the Indomie Fan Club and the wider Indomie community, offering year-round opportunities for interaction, learning, and entertainment.

The initiative received commendation from the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Mrs. Subomi Sanwo-Olu. She applauded Indomie for its unwavering investment in the well-being, happiness, and development of Nigerian children.

For 21 editions, the Indomie Children's Day Fiesta has evolved into one of the country's most anticipated family-focused celebrations, touching the lives of generations of Nigerian children. Beyond the fun and excitement, the initiative continues to reflect the brand's broader commitment to nurturing childhood development, promoting family bonding, and creating meaningful community impact.

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As the curtains closed on another successful edition, the smiles shared by over 100,000 children across the country served as a powerful reminder of the enduring connection between Indomie and Nigerian families, a relationship built on care, joy, and memorable experiences that continue to span generations.