How much do police officers earn in Nigeria?

Anna Ajayi

Being a police officer is a noble profession.

How much do police officers earn in Nigeria? [TheCable]
How much do police officers earn in Nigeria? [TheCable]

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) is the principal law enforcement agency in Nigeria, responsible for maintaining peace and security across the country.

Established in 1820, the NPF has grown significantly, now boasting over 371,800 officers across 36 state commands, 12 zones, and seven administrative units​​.

The Nigerian Police Force operates under a hierarchical structure, with a clear rank system that determines the roles and responsibilities of its officers. The ranks range from Constable to Inspector General of Police, each with corresponding salaries that reflect their duties and levels of experience.

What are the ranks of the Nigerian police force [Legitng]
What are the ranks of the Nigerian police force [Legitng]

There are two categories in the Nigerian Police Force which are the Commissioned officers and Non-commissioned officers. Commissioned officers hold high ranks, while non-commissioned officers occupy junior ranks and receive lower pay.

Here is a list of commissioned officers in the Nigerian Police:

  • The I.G. (Inspector-General of Police)
  • The D.I.G. (Deputy Inspector-General of Police)
  • The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (A.I.G)
  • The Commissioner of Police
  • The Deputy Commissioner of Police
  • The Assistant Commissioner of Police
  • The Chief Superintendent of Police
  • The Superintendent of Police
  • The Deputy Superintendent of Police
  • The Assistant Superintendent of Police
  • The Inspector of Police

The non-commissioned officers:

  • Sergeant Major
  • Sergeant
  • Corporal
  • Constable
  • Recruit

Understanding the salary structure of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) is important for anyone considering a career in law enforcement or simply interested in how public servants are compensated.

The Nigerian Police Force [AllNewsNigeria]
The Nigerian Police Force [AllNewsNigeria]

Here is a detailed breakdown of the earnings and ranks within the Nigerian Police Force.

  • Police Recruit: ₦9,019.42 per month
  • Police Constable Grade Level 03: ₦43,293.83 per month
  • Police Corporal on Grade Level 04: ₦44,715.53 per month
  • Police Sergeant on Grade Level 05: ₦48,540.88 per month
  • Sergeant Major on Grade Level 06: ₦55,144.81 per month
  • Cadet Inspector on Grade Level 07: ₦73,231.51 per month
  • Assistant Superintendent of Police on Grade Level 08: ₦127,604.68 per month
  • Deputy Superintendent of Police on Grade Level 10: ₦148,733.29 per month
  • Chief Superintendent of Police on Grade Level 12: ₦172,089.06 per month,
  • Assistant Commissioner of Police on Grade Level 13: ₦183,185.73 per month
  • Commissioner of Police on Grade Level 15 (1): ₦266,777.79 per month
  • Assistant Inspector General of Police: ₦499,751.87 per month
  • Deputy Inspector General of Police: ₦546,572.73 per month
  • Inspector General of Police: ₦711,498 per month

These salaries reflect the basic wages before tax deductions and other contributions are made. There are also allowances and benefits that officers receive.

Besides the basic salary, police officers in Nigeria receive various allowances and benefits. These may include:

  • Rent allowance: Provided to officers who are not allocated government housing.
  • Utility allowance: To cover costs such as electricity and water.
  • Hazard allowance: For those exposed to high-risk situations.
  • Uniform maintenance allowance: For the upkeep of their uniforms.
  • Transport allowance: To cover transportation costs.
These allowances vary depending on the rank and specific duties of the officers. For example, higher-ranking officers typically receive more substantial allowances.

The Nigerian Police Force recruits new officers regularly. The process typically involves filling out an application form online, undergoing physical and mental fitness tests, and completing training programs.

The Nigerian Police Force recruits new officers regularly [PremiumTimesNigeria]
The Nigerian Police Force recruits new officers regularly [PremiumTimesNigeria]

Entry-level positions often require a minimum of a Secondary School Certificate (SSCE), and higher educational qualifications can lead to entry at higher ranks.

Being a police officer is a chance to serve your community and make a positive difference. There are unfortunately some who abuse this power, but there are also many dedicated officers who work tirelessly to protect the public.

Are you interested in becoming a part of the solution? If you're passionate about helping others and upholding the law, consider joining the Nigerian Police Force.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

