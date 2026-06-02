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After 36 days in captivity, abducted schoolchildren in Kaduna finally regain freedom

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 16:38 - 02 June 2026
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Schoolchildren in Kaduna State
Six schoolchildren, their driver and two other victims abducted by suspected bandits in Kaduna State have regained freedom after spending 36 days in captivity.
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  • The victims reportedly trekked for six hours through the bush before arriving home.

  • Community leaders say the children are traumatised after missing almost an entire school term.

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There was relief in Kaduna State on Sunday as six schoolchildren, their driver and two other abductees regained their freedom after spending 36 days in the custody of suspected bandits.

The victims were kidnapped on April 26 when armed men attacked a vehicle transporting pupils from Akwando village to Kachia Local Government Area. Nine passengers were taken during the attack, while reports at the time indicated that a young girl lost her life.

Rural road in Kaduna State where suspected bandits abducted schoolchildren

News of their release was confirmed by community leaders and residents who had closely followed the case over the past five weeks. 

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Manasseh Samuel, spokesperson for the Kuturmi Unity Development Association (KUDA), said the victims arrived home on Sunday after enduring a long journey on foot through the bush. According to him, they trekked for about six hours before reaching safety.

Samuel thanked individuals, religious groups and members of the community who supported efforts aimed at securing the release of the victims. The development was also confirmed by Reuben Buhari, a former media aide to the late Kaduna State Governor Patrick Yakowa.

Kachia Local Government Secretariat. Residents continue to face security challenges linked to kidnappings.

In a post shared on Facebook, Buhari described the return of the victims as a moment of gratitude for their families and communities.

"Thirty-six days after they were kidnapped while on their way to school in Kachia from Akwando village, six schoolchildren, the driver of the vehicle and two other adults regained their freedom," he wrote.

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He noted that while their return is being celebrated, the experience has left lasting emotional scars.

Freed schoolchildren are expected to resume learning after missing several weeks in captivity.

According to Buhari, the children missed almost an entire academic term during their captivity and will likely require support to recover from the ordeal.

The release comes amid growing national concern over attacks targeting schools and communities across parts of northern and southern Nigeria. Recent abductions in several states have intensified public anxiety and renewed calls for stronger security measures to protect children and rural communities.

Lagos NUT Chairman Akintoye Hassan questioned why government institutions enjoy elite security while public schools are left vulnerable to banditry.
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Despite the positive outcome, community leaders say many families are still waiting for loved ones to return. Buhari specifically appealed for continued prayers and support for residents abducted from Awon and Ariko villages, who remain in captivity weeks after their own kidnappings.

The release in Kachia comes as public pressure over school abductions across Nigeria continues to intensify, with children from the Oyo State attack on May 15 still unaccounted for. For the families of the nine victims, however, Sunday brought a rare moment of relief after more than a month of uncertainty.

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