Returnees disembarking from a Buraq Air chartered flight at the Lagos airport cargo terminal following a successful evacuation from Benghazi.

Returnees disembarking from a Buraq Air chartered flight at the Lagos airport cargo terminal following a successful evacuation from Benghazi.

Two children return alone as IOM evacuates 182 stranded Nigerians from Libya

Two unaccompanied children were among 182 Nigerians evacuated from Libya by the IOM.

The IOM, EU, and Nigerian government repatriated 182 stranded citizens from Benghazi, Libya, to Lagos.

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The group included two young children travelling without parents.

Returnees included 123 females and 59 males, with 50 pulled directly from Libyan detention centres.

Migrants received immediate medical aid alongside access to vocational training and business capital.

Two unaccompanied children were among 182 stranded Nigerians evacuated from Libya and brought back home under a voluntary return programme coordinated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the agency has disclosed.

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The returnees arrived at the Cargo Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, on Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. aboard a chartered flight from Benghazi, Libya.

The evacuation was carried out in partnership with the Federal Government and the European Union (EU) under the Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) programme.

Speaking during the reception of the migrants, IOM Head of sub-office in Lagos, Ali Ibrahim, said the group consisted of 123 females and 59 males, bringing the total number of returnees on the flight to 182.

Ali Ibrahim, IOM Head of Sub-Office in Lagos, who highlighted the extreme dangers faced by unaccompanied minors on irregular transit routes.

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A further breakdown of the passengers revealed:

Adults: 153 individuals, comprising 108 adult females and 45 adult males.

Children: 17 minors, including 10 males and 7 females.

Infants: 12 babies, consisting of 8 females and 4 males.

Officials confirmed that about 50 of the returned migrants were evacuated directly from detention centres in Benghazi, while others had been living in vulnerable conditions across the city before opting to return home.

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The inclusion of two young children travelling without parents or guardians raised significant concern among officials.

Speaking to journalists at the Lagos airport, Ibrahim highlighted the severe dangers faced by minors on irregular migration routes.

"More importantly, we have two unaccompanied children; that is, they returned without their parents," Ibrahim stated. "You know it is a dangerous migration route; so many things could have happened."

Ibrahim explained that the high risks of exploitation, abuse, and separation remain major hazards for migrants attempting to reach Europe or North Africa through illegal networks.

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Dozens of stranded migrants waiting at a facility in Libya before being cleared for voluntary repatriation flights back to their home countries.

The IOM official explained that the returnees would receive immediate support upon arrival, including health screening, psychosocial assistance and help with urgent needs.

He added that the agency would also provide reintegration support to help them settle back into their communities.

According to him, reintegration assistance may include business support, livelihood opportunities, educational assistance and other interventions depending on the needs of each returnee.

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The latest evacuation brings the total number of stranded Nigerians assisted back home from Libya and other North African migration routes to about 65,700 since the programme began in 2017.

Evacuated Nigerian migrants arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, carrying luggage and receiving registration documents.

Data released by the agency also showed that 7,625 Nigerians were voluntarily returned from North Africa between January and June 2026 alone, highlighting the continuing challenge of irregular migration despite years of awareness campaigns.

Addressing questions on irregular migration trends, Ibrahim reiterated that while movement is a fundamental choice, it must be done legally.

"Migration is a choice. Returning home does not prevent anyone from travelling again in the future," he noted. "What we promote is safe and informed migration so that people can make the right decisions before embarking on journeys."

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The IOM also revealed that repatriation operations have been expanded, with weekly return flights now arriving through Lagos and Kano, while additional rescued Nigerians continue to arrive through commercial flights into Abuja.

Libya remains one of the main transit points for many African migrants attempting to reach Europe through irregular routes.

Over the years, thousands of Nigerians have been rescued from detention centres, trafficking networks and other difficult conditions in the North African country through IOM-assisted return programmes.