Where the Money Is: 5 Nigerian States with the best salaries for graduates

Finding a well-paying job can be challenging for many Nigerian graduates. However, some states offer better career opportunities with competitive salaries due to their thriving industries, economic activities, and corporate presence.

If you're looking for a state where you can land a high-paying job after graduation, here are the top five options you need to consider, plus for each state I’ve highlighted major employers and key industries, to assist you in making the best option for you. Shall we?

1. Lagos State – The Commercial Hub of Nigeria

Lagos is unarguably the best state in Nigeria for graduates seeking high-paying jobs. As the country’s economic capital, it is home to multinational companies, top financial institutions, and thriving tech startups.

Industries: Finance, Technology, Oil & Gas, Media, Real Estate, and Manufacturing.

Major Employers: GTBank, Access Bank, Flutterwave, MTN Nigeria, Shell, and Dangote Group.

2. Abuja (FCT) – Political and Administrative Powerhouse

Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, is another great destination for high-paying jobs, especially in government agencies, international organisations, and corporate headquarters. Additionally, the presence of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) makes the state super attractive.

PS: “Securing the money bag na the koko oo”

Industries: Government, Law, International NGOs, Finance, and Telecommunications.

Major Employers: CBN, NNPC, World Bank, United Nations, and leading law firms.

3. Rivers State – Nigeria's Oil and Gas Hub

Rivers State, particularly Port Harcourt, is the oil and gas hub of Nigeria, making it one of the best places for job seekers in the engineering and energy field to find jobs, including corporate jobs.

Industries: Oil & Gas, Maritime, Engineering, and Logistics.

Major Employers: Shell, Total, Chevron, NLNG, and Schlumberger.

5. Akwa Ibom – The emerging Tech and Oil Hub

Akwa Ibom is gradually becoming an attractive destination for job seekers, thanks to its growing industrialisation, oil wealth, and tech-friendly policies.

Industries: Oil & Gas, ICT, Construction, and Tourism.

Industries: Oil & Gas, ICT, Construction, and Tourism.

Major Employers: ExxonMobil, Ibom Air, Jubilee Syringe, and growing tech startups.

5. Ogun State – The Industrial Giant

Ogun State is fast becoming a top destination for high-paying jobs, thanks to its booming manufacturing sector and proximity to Lagos. Many companies have set up factories and offices there due to lower operational costs.

Industries: Manufacturing, FMCG, Agriculture, and Trade.

Major Employers: Nestlé, Dangote Cement, Lafarge, Unilever, and Procter & Gamble.