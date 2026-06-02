No doctor should earn below ₦1m monthly, ARD president tells government

ARD President Dr. John Omotoso states that under the current economic climate, no medical doctor in Nigeria should earn below ₦1 million monthly to halt the massive brain drain.

ARD President Dr. John Omotoso states that under the current economic climate, no medical doctor in Nigeria should earn below ₦1 million monthly to halt the massive brain drain.

Dr John Omotoso, President of the Association of Resident Doctors at OOUTH, has called for a state of emergency in Nigeria's health sector and urged the government to ensure no doctor earns below ₦1 million monthly.

Dr John Omotoso said medical doctors in Nigeria should earn at least ₦1 million per month.

He called on the federal and state governments to declare a state of emergency in the health sector to address poor infrastructure, inadequate funding and the shortage of healthcare workers.

Omotoso also urged the government to stop politicians and public officeholders from seeking medical treatment abroad, saying it would encourage greater investment in local hospitals and healthcare services.

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The President of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, Dr John Omotoso, has called on the Federal Government and state governments to declare a state of emergency in Nigeria's health sector, warning that worsening conditions are driving medical professionals out of the country.

Speaking during the 32nd induction ceremony of newly graduated medical students into the Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences Medical Alumni Association at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Omotoso described the country's healthcare system as being in a troubling state.

According to him, poor remuneration, inadequate working conditions and the continued migration of doctors and other health workers abroad have weakened healthcare delivery across Nigeria.

He said urgent intervention was needed to prevent further decline in the sector.

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Despite the severe infrastructure challenges facing the health sector, 71 fresh medical graduates were officially inducted into the profession at OOU, Ago-Iwoye.

"The truth is that practising medicine in the country is no longer appealing and encouraging, and the faster the government moves to address this challenge, the better for all of us," Omotoso said.

He urged authorities to declare a state of emergency in the health sector and proposed a policy that would stop political office holders from seeking medical treatment overseas.

"I strongly recommend that the government should declare a state of emergency in the health sector. This is quite important. One of the most radical steps that can be taken is to implement a policy that will stop politicians and public officeholders from going outside the country to seek medical attention.

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"If that is done, many of the hospitals that have been left unattended would be looked into. But when those who determine hospital funding are not even patronising hospitals within the country, the problem continues and lingers. This is the starting point for us to redeem the image of medical practice in the country."

The family medicine specialist argued that forcing public officials to use local hospitals would encourage greater investment in healthcare infrastructure and improve services available to ordinary Nigerians.

Omotoso also stressed the need for better welfare packages for healthcare workers, saying doctors, nurses and other professionals should be compensated in line with current economic realities.

Nigeria continues to lose its best medical brains to the UK, Canada, and the US due to poor starting salaries, which currently hover between ₦250,000 and ₦300,000.

"While that is being done, I will also challenge the government to ensure that human resources, doctors, nurses and other health workers, are adequately remunerated, just as politicians are. If that is done, you will see many of our colleagues outside the country returning home.

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"Given the reality of our present economy, no medical doctor should earn less than ₦1 million per month. An average politician even takes this amount as an allowance. The government must always understand that poorly motivated employees may not give their very best."

He noted that many newly employed doctors currently earn between ₦250,000 and ₦300,000 monthly, an amount he said is no longer sufficient given rising inflation, the increasing cost of living and the demands of medical practice.

Nigeria has in recent years witnessed a growing wave of medical professionals relocating to countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and Saudi Arabia in search of better pay and working conditions, a trend widely referred to as the "japa" phenomenon.

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Addressing the 71 newly inducted medical graduates, Omotoso encouraged them to be intentional about their career choices and embrace emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, which is increasingly shaping modern healthcare.

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He also advised the graduates to remain committed to giving back to society and contributing to the development of their alma mater.

Dr. Omotoso proposed a mandatory ban on overseas medical tourism for political officeholders to force real, sustainable investment into local public hospitals.

Speaking on the theme, "The Road Ahead: Connecting Today's Graduate with Tomorrow's Legacy," the immediate past ARD President of OOUTH, Dr Olusola Monehin, urged the new doctors to uphold professionalism throughout their careers.

Monehin encouraged them to serve patients with compassion, maintain integrity, embrace innovation and remain committed to the ethical standards of the medical profession.