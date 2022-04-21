GUS 12: Odudu Otu Visits Widow's Foundation

Speaking at the event, Otu says he hopes the donations would make a difference in such a period of economic instability faced in the country. He also noted that the support provided will serve as a means to kindle the dreams of their offspring.

On his part, Senior Brand Manager, Non-Lager and Craft; Olufunmilayo Ogunbodede said, Nigerian Breweries is passionate about projects like these. Nigerian Breweries Plc believes in empowering the voiceless with the necessary resources to spark growth and development in various communities in Nigeria. The partnership between us and The Widow Of Zarephath Foundation will not be a one-off affair. We shall continue to support these women to gain economic stability."