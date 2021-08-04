RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Winner walks away with $5,000 at Nigeria, Ghana 'Jollof Faceoff' competition

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The maiden edition of the ‘Jollof Faceoff’ competition took place on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at The Rooftop by Ohuru HSE, Boardroom Apartments, Lekki, Lagos, and it was certainly one for the history books.

HILDA EFFIONG BASSEY - NIGERIA REP
HILDA EFFIONG BASSEY - NIGERIA REP

According to Noble Igwe, who coordinated the event on behalf of the conveners; Jollof Faceoff seeks to celebrate the love Nigeria and Ghana have for Jollof Rice. It is more than a competition; it is a showcase of our cultures, our uniqueness, and our unbridled passion.

Recommended articles
JOLLOF FACE OFF
JOLLOF FACE OFF Pulse Nigeria

Without a doubt, Jollof Rice has become one of the most popular dishes in West Africa. The fierce rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria on who makes the better Jollof Rice has gone on for so long, and has been so intense, that it has garnered international recognition.

JOLLOF FACE OFF
JOLLOF FACE OFF Pulse Nigeria

Some say neither country should even lay claim to being the Jollof superstars because the dish originated from Senegal. The sister countries of Ghana and Nigeria however seem unfazed about the true origins of the dish, as they have owned it and given it its now iconic status.

JOLLOF FACE OFF
JOLLOF FACE OFF Pulse Nigeria

This first of its kind competition was sponsored by VFD Microfinance Bank (VBank), Ohuru by HSE, AfriPay, Maggi and Cellar Central and featured two phenomenal cooks, one representing each country, who battled it out to determine whose Jollof reigns supreme.

HOSTS - CHEF OBUBU AND MAI ATAFO
HOSTS - CHEF OBUBU AND MAI ATAFO Pulse Nigeria

There was a blind tasting of their Jollof dishes by a panel of judges, also representing both countries, and scores were awarded across several parameters like plating, taste & texture of the Jollof itself as well as taste of the accompanying protein and sides. After the judging was done and the scores collated, Hilda Effiong Bassey representing Nigeria emerged winner and walked away with a grand prize of $5,000 (Five Thousand Dollars Only)!

JOLLOF FACE OFF
JOLLOF FACE OFF Pulse Nigeria

The event wasn’t just about Jollof Rice though, it was loaded with other forms of ‘Jollofing’ - Guests had fun with Karaoke, enjoyed jokes by MC Forever, watched a scintillating dance performance, and left with loaded goody bags from the organizers, Maggi and VBank.

It was definitely a fun event filled with unending music, laughter, dancing, drinking and delicious food.

JOLLOF FACE OFF
JOLLOF FACE OFF Pulse Nigeria

Noble Igwe stated that the plan is to evolve, from not just the Jollof Faceoff competition, but into holding Food Festivals and having Jollof Cookouts as well as other amazing events that everyone can participate in and enjoy.

JOYCE GYEBI - GHANANIAN JUDGE
JOYCE GYEBI - GHANANIAN JUDGE Pulse Nigeria

There will also be a rematch of the Ghana/Nigeria Jollof Faceoff, this time in Ghana, and there are plans to include other countries such as Senegal and Sierra Leone in future competitions.

JEFF BANKS, LUCY ESSIEN AND PRAISE NELSON
JEFF BANKS, LUCY ESSIEN AND PRAISE NELSON Pulse Nigeria
JOLLOF FACE OFF
JOLLOF FACE OFF Pulse Nigeria
JOLLOF FACE OFF
JOLLOF FACE OFF Pulse Nigeria
NIYI ADENUBI AND OLATUNDE BUSARI (SAN)
NIYI ADENUBI AND OLATUNDE BUSARI (SAN) Pulse Nigeria
SEYRAM LESLIE KUMORDZIE- GHANA REP
SEYRAM LESLIE KUMORDZIE- GHANA REP Pulse Nigeria
JOLLOF FACE OFF
JOLLOF FACE OFF Pulse Nigeria
NOBLE IGWE AND JEFF BANKS
NOBLE IGWE AND JEFF BANKS Pulse Nigeria
OSE AISIEN AND VALENTINE OHU
OSE AISIEN AND VALENTINE OHU Pulse Nigeria
PRINCE NELSON
PRINCE NELSON Pulse Nigeria
NONSO OKPALA, KELVIN AND DIANA OROGUN
NONSO OKPALA, KELVIN AND DIANA OROGUN Pulse Nigeria
JOLLOF FACE OFF
JOLLOF FACE OFF Pulse Nigeria
MAI ATAFO
MAI ATAFO Pulse Nigeria
AMAKA MBAGWU AND NENE OKONKWO
AMAKA MBAGWU AND NENE OKONKWO Pulse Nigeria

#FeaturebyJollofFaceoff

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Van Vicker drops stunning family portraits to mark 44th birthday (PHOTOS)

BBNaija 2021: Fans go wild as Tega lets Saga suck her boobs

Record Label sues Bella Shmurda for copyright infringement, breach of contract

Medical student runs out of class after discovering that practical corpse was a friend

I spent one year in American jail for drug trafficking – Veteran actress Kumiwaa

Gardener runs "mad" after lady he took home turned into goat: “I met the beautiful lady at market”

My boyfriend has dumped me after I had sex with company’s CEO to employ him – Lady cries

4 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual

Drone flies Funny Face’s ex-wife’s wedding ring at her white wedding (VIDEOS)