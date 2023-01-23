Why Nigerians shouldn’t eat jollof rice all the time

Even though jollof rice contains magnesium, zinc and other nutrients that keep it healthy, there are some detrimental effects of eating too much jollof.

One of the ways Nigerians get into a pitfall is by eating the same high calorie rice every day. There are many kinds of rice with different tastes. Switching up the type of rice you eat not only helps your taste buds, but it is also beneficial to your health.

Weight gain and obesity

This is because it has high calorie content which leads to weight gain and obesity. The lack of fiber and the fact that it isn’t so filling makes people consume more and more jollof rice which in turn leads to weight gain.

It's bad for a diabetic

It is not healthy for those with diabetes to eat jollof rice. There are healthier types of rice that Nigerians do not know about, the kind which we eat here has such high carbs and sugars, that it is a no no for a diabetic.

It leads to constipation

Eating a lot of jollof rice can also cause constipation, especially when there are vegetables eaten alongside, this is because of a lack of fiber.