ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Why Nigerians shouldn’t eat jollof rice all the time

Temi Iwalaiye

If there is one meal Nigerians love, it is Jollof rice.

Jollof Rice with Stew is a everyday of the week meal [Wikipedia]
Jollof Rice with Stew is a everyday of the week meal [Wikipedia]

Jollof rice is meal that can be eaten on every occasion - Christmas, New Year, Burial, wedding, child dedication, and birthdays, you name it. It can even be eaten every day of the week from Mondays to Fridays, but is that healthy?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Even though jollof rice contains magnesium, zinc and other nutrients that keep it healthy, there are some detrimental effects of eating too much jollof.

One of the ways Nigerians get into a pitfall is by eating the same high calorie rice every day. There are many kinds of rice with different tastes. Switching up the type of rice you eat not only helps your taste buds, but it is also beneficial to your health.

This is because it has high calorie content which leads to weight gain and obesity. The lack of fiber and the fact that it isn’t so filling makes people consume more and more jollof rice which in turn leads to weight gain.

It is not healthy for those with diabetes to eat jollof rice. There are healthier types of rice that Nigerians do not know about, the kind which we eat here has such high carbs and sugars, that it is a no no for a diabetic.

Eating a lot of jollof rice can also cause constipation, especially when there are vegetables eaten alongside, this is because of a lack of fiber.

So even though jollof rice is much loved, one must be careful not to eat too much of it.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why native doctors use white chalk on their eyes

Why native doctors use white chalk on their eyes

Why women rub powder on their necks during naming ceremonies

Why women rub powder on their necks during naming ceremonies

Why Nigerians shouldn’t eat jollof rice all the time

Why Nigerians shouldn’t eat jollof rice all the time

Last set of winners emerge in Wema Bank's 5for5 Promo Draw Grand Finale

Last set of winners emerge in Wema Bank's 5for5 Promo Draw Grand Finale

Imitation vs Inspiration: Drag Queens accuse Papaya Ex of always copying their pictures

Imitation vs Inspiration: Drag Queens accuse Papaya Ex of always copying their pictures

Natural Remedies: 5 natural ways to get pink lips

Natural Remedies: 5 natural ways to get pink lips

Having a hard time getting wet? Here's why and how to fix it

Having a hard time getting wet? Here's why and how to fix it

3 important functions of protein in women’s bodies

3 important functions of protein in women’s bodies

Who wore it better? Nancy Isime and Sharon Ooja channel rich aunty vibes

Who wore it better? Nancy Isime and Sharon Ooja channel rich aunty vibes

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Color trends to try in 2023

Style inspiration: 5 color trends to try in 2023

Oshun goddess

5 African goddesses with interesting histories

yale

5 snacks only 90s kids can relate to

Chimamanda on magazine covers [Instagram/chimamandangoziadicie]

5 times Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie was on cover of magazines and the things she said