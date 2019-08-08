Being overweight does not necessarily mean you are unhealthy but fat in the abdominal cavity, belly fat, causes the biggest issues.

Anything above 40 inches in men and 35 inches in women, is known as abdominal obesity.

But say no more, here are five ways to get rid of that fat the Nigerian way.

1. Avoid sugar

Say goodbye to all your sugar-sweetened drinks and foods. No more Coca-Cola, Pepsi, fruit juices and all the junks you eat in traffic and at home.

When you eat a lot of refined sugar, the liver gets overloaded with fructose and is forced to turn it all into fat. Large amounts of fructose can lead to increased accumulation of fat in the belly.

Even foods marketed as health foods can contain huge amounts of sugar.

2. Ditch bread, late night eba, akpu and go for proteinous foods

Fish, eggs, cheese, milk, will help destroy that stubborn belly fat in no time.

Studies have shown that carbohydrates lead to 2-3 times more weight loss than low-fat diets. Eba, akpu, Fufu and all our really heavy foods are too starchy and full of carbs, it just adds more to your belly fat. Eating it in a controlled way (little servings) should help shed that weight.

Consider cooking your foods in coconut oil. Some studies have shown that 30 mL (about 2 tablespoons) of coconut oil per day reduces belly fat slightly.

3. Eat the right vegetable, fibrous foods and cereals

Spinach, Broccoli, peas, black beans, pears, all these are really affordable and within reach.

Cut that belly fat without breaking the bank. The best way to get more fiber is to eat a lot of plant foods like vegetables and fruit. Legumes are also a good source, as well as some cereals like oats.

4. Do not forget to exercise

It is among the best things you can do if you want to live a long, healthy life and avoid disease.

Spot reduction (losing fat in one spot) is not possible, and doing endless amounts of crunches, wearing waist trainers, will not make you lose fat from the belly.

Aerobic exercise like walking, running, swimming, has been shown to cause major reductions in belly fat in numerous studies. You do not need to hit the gym.

5. Cut down the alcohol

Alcohol can have health benefits in small amounts, but it is seriously harmful if you drink too much.

Observational studies link heavy alcohol consumption with significantly increased risk of central obesity — that is, excess fat storage around the waist.

Cutting back on alcohol may help reduce your waist size.

6. Try Intermittent Fasting

Nigerians do this all the time, so it shouldn't be too difficult to accomplish.

Intermittent fasting has recently become very popular for weight loss. It is an eating pattern that cycles between periods of eating and periods of fasting.

Try 24-hour fasts once or twice a week or fasting every day for 16 hours and eating all your food in an 8 hour period.

7. Add apple cider vinegar to your diet

Drinking apple cider vinegar has impressive health benefits, including reducing abdominal fat storage.

Taking 1 to 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar per day is safe for most people and may lead to a modest fat loss.