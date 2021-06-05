We Outside: Reasons why you should visit Lekki Conservation Centre

If you are thinking of going there as a visitor of Lagos State or a resident, I am here to convince you that you absolutely should.

I would be counting down four reasons why you should go there.

It connects with nature

Pulse Nigeria

Lekki conservation centre is a forest/swamp that has been preserved. It has the ecosystem of the mangrove forest. You would see a lot of monkeys, hear frogs and birds flying. This kind of contact with nature is good for your mental health.

It helps with fitness

Lekki conservation centre has the longest canopy walk in Africa. The canopy walk is about 22km long. It is a long walk, do not go there if you are tired or have not eaten all day, as you walk on you ascend higher and higher, also not a good idea if you fear heights. There is a family walkway that is much lower and less scary for such a person.

Enjoy the picturesque view when you get to the end of the walk

At the end of the walk, you get to see the majestic 360 degrees view of the forest and feel proud that you walked such a height and distance undaunted. Go you!

Take pictures

All the pictures of nature and your experience there should be captured. There would make beautiful pictures documenting your experience.

Few things to know is;

Wear comfortable shoes like boots to sneakers. Go along with water. You pay a gate fee of N1000 per person before you start the walk.