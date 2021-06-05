RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

We Outside: Reasons why you should visit Lekki Conservation Centre

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

This week we would be giving reasons why you should absolutely visit Lekki Conservation Centre.

Lekki Conservation Centre {viator}
Lekki Conservation Centre {viator} Pulse Nigeria

Lekki Conservation Centre is a nature’s lover haven away from the rush and stress of Lagos.

Recommended articles

If you are thinking of going there as a visitor of Lagos State or a resident, I am here to convince you that you absolutely should.

I would be counting down four reasons why you should go there.

The canopy walk {viator}
The canopy walk {viator} Pulse Nigeria

Lekki conservation centre is a forest/swamp that has been preserved. It has the ecosystem of the mangrove forest. You would see a lot of monkeys, hear frogs and birds flying. This kind of contact with nature is good for your mental health.

Lekki conservation centre has the longest canopy walk in Africa. The canopy walk is about 22km long. It is a long walk, do not go there if you are tired or have not eaten all day, as you walk on you ascend higher and higher, also not a good idea if you fear heights. There is a family walkway that is much lower and less scary for such a person.

At the end of the walk, you get to see the majestic 360 degrees view of the forest and feel proud that you walked such a height and distance undaunted. Go you!

All the pictures of nature and your experience there should be captured. There would make beautiful pictures documenting your experience.

Few things to know is;

  1. Wear comfortable shoes like boots to sneakers.
  2. Go along with water.
  3. You pay a gate fee of N1000 per person before you start the walk.

It's so easy to run out of outing ideas. We Outside is a content series that helps you with ideas for what to do for a fun outing. It's a series of places to go to and things to do if you want to have fun in town

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Mr Eazi, Sho Madjozi, Master KG and and Nasty C named on Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list

BBNaija Reunion is back! Lockdown season housemates set to return this June

My husband refuses to let me spend 1 week with my ex-boyfriend to plan his wedding - Woman

House of Reps receives proposal to change Nigeria's name to UAR

NYSC DG says Corps members can be mobilised for war

Airplane gets stuck in mud at airport after skidding off the runway (video)

Masquerade screams as bullet penetrates him after spiritual powers failed

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison official to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3 (video)

Joyce Dzidzor tests positive for HIV on live TV after claiming she's negative (WATCH)