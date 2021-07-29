Wazobia Fm Come Chop Food Festival 2021

The highlight of this event is the celebrity cook off involving high profile celebrities such as Nedu, Hyenena and Husband Material.

Other celebrities that will grace the Food Festival include Senator, CDQ, Josh2funny, and Wazobia Fm OAPS- Yaw, Che Che, Expensive, Nkubi, Ratata, Nedu, Timi, Solid Ac, Tuale, Papito, Buchi, Chiboi, Uzo OdodoOba, Sawadinho, Ada Dum Dum, Suo, Robosman, Jovita, It is Ikechukwu, Uche Nwayiocha, General Dj Indo, Sosorobia, Seyene among others.

Pulse Nigeria

The fans cooking competition will be judged by - Segun Agboyinu, Recipe Compliance (Bukka Hut), Uzo OdodoOba, Wazobia fm OAP and Mor Okonkwo, Head, Mor’s Grill & Kitchen.

It will be worthy to note that this event has been approved by the Lagos State Safety Commission and it will be held physically with 30% capacity on ground, while the rest will join virtually as we will be streaming live on Wazobia fm Facebook and YouTube platforms.

Pulse Nigeria

Following the COVID-19 protocol, only 100 people will be allowed inside the venue: Xovar Lounge, Lekki (Opposite House on the Rock). It is slated to start 10am.

The event is supported by O-Gas, Bukka Hut, Power Oil, Blue Summith Healthcare Ltd, Xovar Lounge, Mr. Ekpa, Lagos State Safety Commission, Nigeria Info, Cool fm, Wazobia Max and Pulse Ng.