On Friday, December 14, 2018, the cast of 'Queen Moremi: The Musical' took a trip to Ile-Ife, Osun state to visit the Ooni of Ife.

Bimbo Manuel, Femi Branch, Kehinde Bankole, Ayoola Ayolola, Deyemi Okanlawon and others paid homage to Kabiyesi Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

The Ooni of Ife, a supporter of the arts and a patron of 'Queen Moremi: The Musical' gave the actors a warm welcome and engaged them in a lively discussion on Yoruba culture and history.

He took particular interest in the story of Queen Moremi and told the cast and the crew members other details in the interesting and famous tale that has remained relevant from generation to generation.

During the visit, the cast led by the legendary Bimbo Manuel gave a brief but riveting performance of the play. The Ooni of Ife was thoroughly impressed with their performance.

Speaking further on indigenous culture, the Ooni of Ife said it is important for Nigerians to tell our own stories and not wait for the western world do it for us.

He also praised the producers of Queen Moremi: The Musical for embarking on such a culturally important project.

The Ooni of Ife also announced that he was building an auditorium where stage plays can be hosted in Ile-Ife as part of his efforts to promote live theatre in Nigeria.

At the end of the meeting, the monarch encouraged the cast to visit other historical places in Ile-Ife.

The next day, Saturday, December 15, 2018, the cast and crew visited the site of the Moremi statue- the tallest in Nigeria to further integrate themselves with the story.

With the trip to the Ooni of Ife's palace and the Moremi statue, the talented cast of the musical is more than ready to put on a spectacular performance.

Ambassador to the Queen Moremi Ajasoro Initiative and Executive Director of the musical, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi says, “Queen Moremi is a global representation of the present day Queen Warrior, being a queen was never only to be behind the scenes, but also getting in the forefront of solving mystery battles which is pretty remarkable and we are not going to shy away from that."

Theatre producer & director, Bolanle Austen-Peters teases on the cast: “Selecting the cast to feature in Queen Moremi the Musical was quite delicate, fitting each character thoroughly was an ordeal as this isn’t fiction but the life story of a Queen Warrior."

Queen Moremi 'The Musical', the most anticipated live theatre show will premiere at Terra Kulture in Lagos, on Friday, December 21, 2018.