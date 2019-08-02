“Why do you allow this to continue? You are the most powerful person I know. Why don’t you do something? Why don’t we help them?”

If Miri could cry, she would but you can’t cry at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean?

Miri swims closer to her Queen Mother, and continues to make her case.

“Everyday, women are assaulted, brutalized and raped but we do nothing. Girls are molested, sold into child marriages and yet we do nothing. What is the use of our powers if we do nothing about their suffering?”

“They are not our kind Miri.”

Queen Alexandra's blazing crown of gold and diamonds rest gently on her soft, rich, black hair as she talks to her daughter. Her green eyes twinkle like emeralds in a dark cave.

A red, silk gown drapes her flawless amber skin, accentuating her curves. She has on anklets of pearls and her elegant fingers are covered with rings decorated with precious stones.

When the Queen Mother speaks, her deep cheekbones and inch-perfect eyebrows hardly move. Her crimson thick lips however part ever so gently to deliver her words in a regal tone.

“Miri, the affairs of men do not concern us. What happens up there does not have any bearing in our kingdom below. The ways of men are wicked. We have known that even before time existed. As long as we are not threatened or harm comes to anyone of us, they are free to do whatever they please.”

Miri is flustered. She looks like her Queen Mother and if not for her gap tooth, they could pass for twins.

“This can no longer go on Queen Mother. We are the strongest women on this planet. We are the amazons of the ocean but we have been idle for too long. We have allowed men have dominion over our sisters above. We have to intervene” pleads Miri.

Queen Alexandra looks down at her daughter, her pride. She smiles at her only child, lifts her chin tenderly and smiles again.

“You don’t see a dragon concern itself with what a lizard does.”

Miri clutches her gold trident, not more than 10 inches long. “Let me do something about this. I can go up there and protect women who need help. I am strong and powerful enough Queen Mother.”

“Yes, you are powerful but it is none of your business. Know your place my Princess. This is all yours and one day you shall be Queen.”

Miri doesn’t want the ocean, she wants to help the powerless and protect the weak. She tosses her trident away in anger.

“I don’t want the ocean. To hell with it!” she yells. “What good would it do if I rule the ocean and have no power to protect those above?”

Queen Alexandra rises from her throne like larva from an erupting volcano. She stands tall at 6’4’’. Anger pierces through her amber eyes.

“What do you know about power?”

Her majesty pounds her 5ft gold trident on the ocean floor and corals crack.

Princess Miri kneels down and buries her face on the ocean floor.

“You have spoken like a mere child. You don’t know what power is. You think I can’t make rapists drown and child molesters cough salt water till they dry up and shrivel? You mistake me for a beauty queen.”

“No Queen Mother. I am sorry for my childish behaviour” says Miri as she squirms at her mother’s feet.

“The affairs of the world is a delicate balancing act, sometimes it tilts to the left, sometimes it tilts to the right and sometimes it is in the middle. Order and chaos is achieved by many wheels playing their parts. Know your place in the grand scheme of life” commands Queen Alexandra.

“Yes, your Highness.”

Her Royal Majesty raises her trident and gives a command. “Get out of my sight.”

Princess Miri swims quickly, her green, blue and gold tail shimmering as she goes into her chambers.

*

“My Princess please do not do anything rash” pleads Princess Miri’s maid, Isabella. “The Queen Mother will never approve of this.”

“The Queen Mother won’t approve of this because she won’t know or will you tell her?”

“No my Princess.”

Princess Miri goes back to thinking about her plan. Little bits of it are forming in her mind. The major idea is for her to leave the palace and go above, to do what she must do.

Frequent arguments with Queen Mother over this issue has shown her that she cannot bring about change in the comfort, luxury and security of the palace.

The ancients have always steered clear of mankind, allowing them to rule over their affairs. Although, there have been singular incidents where the paths of a mermaid has crossed with that of a man or woman above, the vast coastal kingdom prefers not to interfere in the ways of men.

Miri once held this principle until a couple of years ago.

“My destiny is more than to sit on a throne. I want to do more” says Princess Miri.

“But when your time comes you will be able to do what you want.”

Princess Miri’s scoffs at her maid. “And when will that be? There are women suffering who need my help now and not some time in the future.”

“When will you come back?”

Princess Miri throws her trident on her bed and removes her tiara. She hands it over to her maid.

“I don’t know when that will be.”

*

Gbolahan and Abike Diya, a newly wed couple, are having dinner. The TV is droning on about the Atlantic Ocean in Lagos overflowing its banks yet again.

“Have you seen the new tenant?” Abike asks Gbolahan not paying attention to the evening news.

“No I have not.” The clink of Gbolahan’s fork and knife on his plate cuts through the droning of the TV presenter.

Gbolahan, a 26 year old Yoruba man, eats at the dinner table after a long day at work. Slim, tall with a square face and with a stubble on his chin, he cuts the picture of your quintessential good looking Nigerian man.

His wife, Abike who is the same age as him is a petite pretty 5′6″lady. She has on box braids and has on an ivory broderie anglaise button sundress.

They are busy with their plates of white rice and stew. If you were to take a snapshot of the Diyas eating at the dinner table, they would cut a painting of a normal Nigerian couple, perhaps an uneventful one.

If you however stare at their painting for long, disturbing sounds would cut through the heavy watercolor paper.

“We have to talk about our landlord. I don’t know the type of people he is renting flats to these days. Last year, it was a Yahoo boy” blurts Abike.

“And what is wrong with this new tenant? Is he another Yahoo boy?”

“No o.” Abike drinks her glass of cold water then continues. “This one is a woman and I think she is a prostitute.”

Gbolahan chuckles.

“What’s funny? If you see how she was dressed you would understand what I’m saying. She looks like those girls.”

“I can imagine.” Gbolahan is not interested in this conversation and focuses on his dinner.

“I don’t think we should have anything to do with her.”

‘OK.”

“Gbolahan I am saying my own. We shouldn’t be talking to her.”

Irritated by his wife’s veiled inisuation, he drops his fork.

“And what is that supposed to mean?”

Abike Diya looks away from her husband. “I won’t be happy if I see you talking to her especially.”

“So you want to tell me what to do and not what to do?”

Abike hisses and gets up from the dinner table. Gbolahan grabs her arm.

“Gbolahan you have started again. Leave me alone.”

“Explain what you mean? I can talk to who I want to talk to.”

“You know what I mean. I wasn’t the one that was caught on top of our last house girl.” The venom of Abike’s words sting.

Gbolahan lunges at his wife and strikes her.

She falls on the floor.

“This woman, I have told you to watch what you say to me. It seems you are deaf abi?”

Abike gets up and grabs Gbolahan’s T-shirt, pulling and squeezing it. “You must kill me today!” she repeats with the strained voice of a woman who has experienced a lot of bitterness in her short marriage.

“Take your hands off me.”

“What will you do? What will you do?! The worst thing you can do is slap me around and beat me up. That’s nothing new you cheat. You are always jumping from one woman to another. Ehn? Tell me why you came home late again yesterday? You were busy chasing another woman I’m sure.”

And with that last sentence, Abike gets a blow to her jaw. Like a boxer who just got knocked out, her knees turn soft like Indomie and give way. She lands on the terrazzo tile floor with a thud.

The pummeling doesn’t end there. Her cries and shouts continue well into the night.

All the neighbours can hear Mrs. Diya screaming again including their new neighbour, Miri.

*

The next morning, Gbolahan hits the road for his early morning run. He usually does 3 miles but this morning he plans on running an extra mile.

He starts with a brisk walk before breaking into a jog. Gbolahan’s vision locks in on the road before him. A good 3 minutes into his run and his mind burns away the thoughts of last night.

Beatings are nothing new in Gbenga and Abike’s relationship. It has always been there right from the moment they started dating, almost 2 years ago.

Their volatile relationship quickly formed a pattern in the early days. It started with Gbolahan being the perfect partner, attentive, caring and emotionally aware of Abike’s needs.

Then, out of the blues, the switch would come. He would be distant, uncaring and whenever she pressed him about the change in his behaviour, he would be angry at her.

That anger rolled to physical violence. The first time was a mistake, the second time he didn’t mean to, the third time she was to blame but by the fourth time Abike had no more excuses for his behaviour. It dawned on her that this was who Gbolahan truly was.

When he laid hands on her for the fourth time, she broke up with him but he came back begging and shedding tears. She took him back and the beatings stopped...for a while.

Almost a year into their relationship, Abike became pregnant. Gbolahan did not want to have a baby but both families insisted that he marry Abike and start a family with her.

And that’s how the troubled lovers became man and wife. The punches crossed over into their marital home. On a rainy night when the blows fell as hard as the raindrops, Abike lost the baby.

That was six months ago. Without the commitment of having to provide for a baby, Gbolahan felt trapped in his marriage. His extra-marital affairs increased with wanton abandon. On some days he would roll into bed smelling of sex and feminine musk. He could go days without calling Abike or sleeping at home.

Abike did not consider leaving Gbolahan until she caught him and their house maid in bed together.

A house maid was employed to help Abike at home. The lady of the house did not read too much into why her husband was frequent at home lately or maybe she was in denial.

If truly she was in denial, the last ounce of that surely disappeared when she bumped into Gbolahan and their house maid writhing in pleasure, the heat of their naked bodies cooled by the air-conditioner in their room.

Abike lost it and dragged the house maid butt naked out of her home. Then she left Gbolahan and went back to her father’s house.

Gbolahan secretly hoped she wouldn’t come back and he would be free of her. Abike’s parents would have none of that. They believed that a wife must never leave her husband even if he is caught cheating.

They called for a meeting and reconciled Abike and Gbolahan. There was no pretense this time around. Abike was cold when she got back home and Gbolahan matched her ice cold behaviour with nonchalance.

She had let him be until last night when she warned him not to talk to their new neighbour. What had gotten into her?

“I’m tired of staying with this hag who nags all the time?”

On his last mile, passing his pain threshold, Gbolahan thinks about how annoying his wife is.

“I should just divorce her and move on with my life” he thinks to himself as he finishes his run. He leans on a pole and tries to catch his breath while thinking of Abike.

After his breathing turns normal once again, he starts to walk home.

Gbolahan meets his new neighbour in front of the gate. She too has just come back from a run.

Miri looks luscious in her running gear. Her silver bodysuit and pair of black leggings feels as if they have been painted on her slim frame.

Gbolahan gazes at her proportionately perfect body. There’s no extra ounce of flesh on her.

Miri turns and smiles at her new neighbour.

“Hi, my name is Miri. I just moved in.” She stretches her right hand to shake Gbolahan. He takes her hand and feels her delicate thin fingers.

“Yeah, I heard we now have a new neighbour. My name is Gbolahan” he says as he checks out the shape of her lips.

“Nice to meet you.”

“The pleasure is all mine.” Yeah, Gbolahan really wants her pleasure.

“I see you run too as well” he observes.

“Yes I do. I have to keep fit.”

“You don’t look like you need it.”

Miri blushes a little, her light cheeks showing a hint of a red flush. “Thank you.”

Gbolahan starts to probe to find an opening with his hot new neighbour. “So have you finished unpacking?”

Miri frowns.

“No, I haven’t. There is still a lot to do in my flat. I don’t even know where to start today.” She unzips her bodysuit showing her sports bra.

Gbolahan almost chokes himself with his spit when he sees her cleavage. “Errr...maybe I can help you out later in the day, preferably in the evening.”

Miri unzips her jacket all the way down showing off the glittering ring on her navel.

“I don’t want to be of any inconvenience.”

She laughs in her mind “Men, there are so easy to play with it.”

“It’s no problem at all, What are neighbours for?”

“OK, is 6pm good for you.”

“Sure. I will be there.”

Miri walks into the compound and Gbolahan gazes at her until she walks into her flat.

Back in his own apartment, he ignores his wife who is crying in the living room. He heads into the shower with Miri on his mind.

*

It’s evening and Miri meets Gbolahan Diya at the door wearing a tight red small T-shirt on black bum shorts.

“Hi, you came right on time.”

Gbolahan gives a goofy grin. “I always come on time.”

Miri rolls her eyes knowingly at Gbolahan’s cheesy line. “Please come in.”

Gbolahan steps into her empty living room. He rolls up his sleeves and says “I see we have a lot of work to do. Let’s start.”

“Wow, you are so eager. You don’t want me to offer you anything? I have a bottle of juice in the fridge.”

“Sure, that won’t be a bad idea.”

“Ok, wait just a second.”

Miri walks to the kitchen.

Gbolahan’s phone rings. It’s Abike. He cuts the call.

The sound of glass shattering punctures the silence in Miri’s apartment.

Gbolahan dashes to the kitchen. “What happened?” He sees the shattered pieces of a glass bottle and juice on the floor. “Oh sorry.”

“I was a bit clumsy,” says Miri acting embarrassed.

“Oh don’t worry about it.”

Miri tiptoes around the shards of glass approaching Gbolahan. “So what will I offer you now?”

“Don’t worry I wasn’t that thirsty.”

Miri stands in front of him, her amber eyes penetrating his soul. “Stop lying, you are thirsty.”

Gbolahan takes her beauty in, studying her features. “You are a flirt aren’t you?”

He grabs her waist and pulls her to him. Miri gasps. He gives her a gentle kiss.

“What of your wife?” whispers Miri.

“She doesn’t matter” he says as his mind is lost in a haze of lust.

Gbolahan licks her lips and he can swear she tastes like orange.

He tries to kiss her fully but she pulls back.

“What’s wrong?”

“We can’t do this. I am not comfortable that you are married.”

Gbolahan scoffs. He strokes her shiny black hair and tells her that he is about to divorce Abike.

“I am tired of her. She tricked me into marrying her. Now I am done with her. She doesn’t mean anything to me.”

He kisses Miri passionately, his hand moving through her hair and the other placed on her waist bead.

When they are done kissing, Miri looks into his eyes. She takes his hand and leads him out of the kitchen.

When they are back in the living room, Miri tells him to sit on a wooden chair, the only one in her apartment.

Like an obedient puppy, he does as he is told. She walks slowly towards him. Every step she takes, Gbolahan’s anticipation rises. She sits on his lap and whispers in his ear, “Do you like what you see?”

Gbolahan grabs her and says he loves it.

Miri places her hands on his face, covering his eyes. “And what if you can’t see me, would you still want me?”

“I would want every bit of you.”

Miri kisses Gbolahan intensely, allowing him to taste every bit of the sweetness that are her lips. When she stops kissing him, she removes her hands from his eyes.

Gbolahan eyes are now silver.

“Can you see me now?” she asks devilishly.

Gbolahan can’t see anything but darkness.

*

When Abike and the neighbours and wife break into Miri’s apartment, Gbolahan is a hair strand away from madness.

“Where are my eyes?! Where are my eyes?! I can’t see! She took away my eyes!”

None of the neighbours ask Gbolahan what he is doing in Miri’s apartment. They know. The landlord knows and Abike knows.

They are however wondering where the great beauty that rented this apartment is. And did she really take Gbolahan’s eyes?

By the time they get to asking these questions, Miri is already closing in on her next target.