But do you know there are many ways to boil corn? A popular corn recipe is called corn on a cob.

Corn on a cob is delicious and savoury delicacy, once you start eating eat you will wonder why you had the bland tasting corn.

Corn on a cob is boiled corn served on a stick but, the preparation makes it different from the commonly eaten roadside corn.

Pulse Nigeria

Here is what you need

Six to eight ears of corn, husks and silks were removed and cut in half.

A big pot half full of water.

One stick of butter.

One cup milk.

Sticks (If you feel like it)

Here’s how it is prepared;

Boil the half pot of water

Then add the ears of peeled corn into the boiling water, boil for 30 minutes to an hour.

Add milk, butter and sugar to the pot.

Let it cook until the corn is soft.