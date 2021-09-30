RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How-Tos: Steps to prepare corn on a cob

Authors:

Steve Dede

A corn on a cob is an interesting way to boil corn.

Corn on a cob is delicious [african bites]
Corn on a cob is delicious [african bites]

Boiled corn especially with coconut is one of the roadside snacks savoured by many.

Recommended articles

But do you know there are many ways to boil corn? A popular corn recipe is called corn on a cob.

Corn on a cob is delicious and savoury delicacy, once you start eating eat you will wonder why you had the bland tasting corn.

Corn on a cob is boiled corn served on a stick but, the preparation makes it different from the commonly eaten roadside corn.

Milk, butter and corn [immaculatebites]
Milk, butter and corn [immaculatebites] Pulse Nigeria

Six to eight ears of corn, husks and silks were removed and cut in half.

A big pot half full of water.

One stick of butter.

One cup milk.

Sticks (If you feel like it)

Boil the half pot of water

Then add the ears of peeled corn into the boiling water, boil for 30 minutes to an hour.

Add milk, butter and sugar to the pot.

Let it cook until the corn is soft.

Remove corn from the pot, your corn on a cob is ready.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

The licensed sex predator: Watch how a doctor used his facility to have sex with women

Gunmen kill Dora Akunyili's husband in Anambra

R. Kelly found guilty, to spend the rest of his life in prison

Angry man chases Toyota V8 driver in Kumasi street with machete over sex with his wife (video)

What's the difference between having sex and making love?

Kevin Hart, Ben Simmons, Saweetie and Wiz Khalifa attend Wizkid’s LA show of ‘Made in Lagos’ US tour

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

Youth Corper says soldier bathe her with sand and water because of small chops

Trending

Meet the Kambari people: One of the few naked tribes of Nigeria

A Kambari tribe girl [imgrum]

Nsibidi: Do you know about the ancient Igbo system of writing?

Nsibidi: Do you know about the ancient Igbo system of writing? [allafrica]

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

10 funny beliefs and traditions of Yoruba tribe

Yoruba people