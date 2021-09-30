Boiled corn especially with coconut is one of the roadside snacks savoured by many.
How-Tos: Steps to prepare corn on a cob
A corn on a cob is an interesting way to boil corn.
But do you know there are many ways to boil corn? A popular corn recipe is called corn on a cob.
Corn on a cob is delicious and savoury delicacy, once you start eating eat you will wonder why you had the bland tasting corn.
Corn on a cob is boiled corn served on a stick but, the preparation makes it different from the commonly eaten roadside corn.
Here is what you need
Six to eight ears of corn, husks and silks were removed and cut in half.
A big pot half full of water.
One stick of butter.
One cup milk.
Sticks (If you feel like it)
Here’s how it is prepared;
Boil the half pot of water
Then add the ears of peeled corn into the boiling water, boil for 30 minutes to an hour.
Add milk, butter and sugar to the pot.
Let it cook until the corn is soft.
Remove corn from the pot, your corn on a cob is ready.
