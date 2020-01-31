People decide to eat at a certain place for reasons best known to them. Some prefer the packaging of expensive restaurant. Some believe that the taste differs. Some say that price is a very important factor for them when it comes to picking a place to eat.

Spice and recipe team visited African Delight Restaurant in Lagos, on this episode to ask people why they prefer buka to expensive restaurant.

A customer, when asked why he prefers buka to the expensive restaurants, he says "I think their food is more better because they are very good cooks"

Another customer said, "At least we can afford buka and restaurant is expensive and sometimes their food is not sweet".

A young lady said, "Eatery is already fixed price, but here you can tell them I want something of 100 or 200 and you will be okay".

The cook also explained how to wrap moi moi using the leaves and advised against using can to cook moi moi because it is nit hygienic.

Ingredients for Egusi

Palm oil

Egusi

Fish

Stock fish

Cameroon pepper

Cray fish

Salt

Biter leaf

Ingredients for Moi Moi

Grounded Beans

Mixed Spices

Salt

Onions

Cray fish

Seasoning cubes

Tomatoes

Fresh pepper

Vegetable oil

Watch the video below: