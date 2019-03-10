But is it true for all pineapples?

Some days ago, a series of videos of people pulling out wedges of pineapples from the nob hit the Internet. Moments later, many were trying it out for themselves.

These videos seemed to have shocked a lot of people around the world as it is actually a very efficient way to eat the fruit.

Our pineapples don't work

In Nigeria and most parts of the world, most people grew up peeling off the outer layer and slicing through with a knife. But this video has people questioning if we've really been eating pineapples the wrong way. However, as many Africans tried to replicate the method they saw in the videos, it doesn't seem to be working.

Some are giving hilarious takes, asking if it only works for American pineapples. Some are outrightly calling it a lie.

Well, it turns out that it only works for extremely ripe pineapples and one has to roll the pineapple over a hard surface for a while to loosen the fibres.

Have you tried it?