Just like rice, Nigeria has quite a number of its meals built around the grain.

Nigeria is one the developing countries that produce quite a large quantity. Dishes like fura, millet pap, millet fufu, acha, are made out of millet in Nigeria. When growing, it resembles a corn on a cob.

Among the many reasons for its popularity is its high nutritional value and health benefits, such as helping to manage diabetes and support a healthy heart.

Here are some other amazing health benefits of millet.

1. Helps to keep a healthy heart and clear the arteries

Consumption of millet in large amounts helps decrease triglyceride levels in the body. It thins the blood to prevent blood platelet clumping, thereby reducing the risk of sunstroke and coronary artery disorder. It is also a great source of fibre and magnesium which help to regulate cholesterol in the body and stop them from clogging the arteries.

2. Helps in Weight Loss

Millets are high in fibre which give a feeling of satiety quickly, hence helping to reduce overeating. The food digests at a slower rate and keeps stomach full for a longer period of time. People who want to lose weight are advised to incorporate millets in at least one of their main meals.

3. Helps to decrease high blood pressure

As earlier said, millet contains magnesium. This helps in relaxing the muscles that line the inside of the arterial wall, which helps to reduce blood pressure.

4. Controls Diabetes

The fibre in millet means that it has a very low glycemic index that slows down the digestion process, hence keeping the blood ﻿sugar﻿ level at a constant ratio. Millets increase insulin sensitivity for people suffering with diabetes and also helps to control the sugar levels for non-diabetics especially type 2 diabetes.

5. Aids breast milk production

Pregnant﻿ and lactating women are advised to consume millet in high amounts to increase the production of breast milk in their body. This enables the mother to feed the child for a longer period of time.