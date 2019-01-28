Ingredients 2 handfuls of Broccoli

1 tbsp of psyllium husk powder

Water

Cooking time

15 minutes

Recipe category

Main dish

Recipe cuisine

Nigerian

Cooking method

Boiling

Recipe Yield

2 servings

Instructions

Put the broccoli in a pot and cover with water. Boil for a few minutes to soften up. Place in a blender or food processor with just a bit of the water used for boiling, and blend until you get a thick smooth paste. In another pot, pour the paste and place on low to medium heat. Pour a tablespoon of the psyllium husk and turn with a wooden spoon until desired consistency. Turn off heat.

Serve warm with soup of your choice! Have a delicious meal!