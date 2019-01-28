Ingredients
- 2 handfuls of Broccoli
- 1 tbsp of psyllium husk powder
- Water
Cooking time
15 minutes
Recipe category
Main dish
Recipe cuisine
Nigerian
Cooking method
Boiling
Recipe Yield
2 servings
Instructions
- Put the broccoli in a pot and cover with water.
- Boil for a few minutes to soften up.
- Place in a blender or food processor with just a bit of the water used for boiling, and blend until you get a thick smooth paste.
- In another pot, pour the paste and place on low to medium heat.
- Pour a tablespoon of the psyllium husk and turn with a wooden spoon until desired consistency. Turn off heat.
Serve warm with soup of your choice! Have a delicious meal!