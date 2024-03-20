ADVERTISEMENT
Answered Prayers: 4 Muslims share how Ramadan changed their lives

Temi Iwalaiye

What changes occur in the lives of Muslims during Ramadan?

Ramadan is a time of spiritual enlightenment [peakmilk]
Ramadan is a month of spirituality. It is a time for fasting, almsgiving, showing compassion, and going back to the teachings of the prophet. By observing the position of the moon, Muslims fast and pray from dawn until dusk.

When it comes to prayers being answered, the final 10 days of the Ramadan month, Laylat Al Qadr, are revered and eagerly awaited by the faithful. This is because it commemorates the night the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Mohammed.

"Ramadan has been so instrumental in my life. Every prayer point I’ve prayed since I was in senior secondary 2 has been answered. From passing exams to gaining admission, getting a job, and financial sustenance, these prayers work, especially in the last 10 days of the month. Muslims don't joke with the last 10 days of Ramadan. I know I don’t."

"I prayed for a "better" job last Ramadan, and it happened. I also prayed for a postgraduate scholarship (MSc), and I got it too. Bad habits? I don't have one. If I did, I would probably pray for it to stop during Ramadan. I mean, I normally don't do any of those things prohibited even outside Ramadan, and I've been consistent with my prayers too., Ramadan or not.

Na wife remains like this, and I don pray about am. I will intensify it this Ramadan. Hopefully, by the next one, I will be a married man."

"Every Ramadan, I feel spiritually renewed and refreshed. There’s no prayer or thing that I’ve asked that hasn’t been answered during Ramadan., but the goal of Ramadan is not answers to prayers; it’s to build our spirituality and connection to God. To be better in our character., but when it comes to answered prayers, sure, my prayers have been answered."

"Every Ramadan fast is a new experience for me. I simply enjoy it and don’t come with a ‘prayer point’ per se, but has Allah been good to me? Of course., my family, my children, and I are all in good health, and that’s what is important. Life is good."

For many Muslims, Ramadan is a time of spiritual reconnection and enlightenment. By connecting themselves to the divine, Muslims receive spiritual clarity and answered prayers.

Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

