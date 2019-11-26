You can pair ayamase stew with ofada rice for best results, but if you’re feeling adventurous, you can eat it with boiled yam or boiled unripe plantain.
Sunday Jollof rice can get boring fast when you are eating it every other Sunday. Thankfully, you can keep the Nigerian Sunday rice tradition exciting if you cook some delicious ofada stew after following this ofada rice recipe. Your family will surely love the change!
Ofada sauce – ingredients
1 cup palm oil
4 red bell peppers or tatashe
2 tablespoons locust beans (iru)
2 teaspoons chili, ground
2 tablespoons ground crayfish
Cooked assorted meat (beef, tripe, chicken, goat meat, etc.)
2 seasoning cubes
Salt to taste
I large onion, chopped
3 habanero peppers
Meat stock
5 boiled eggs, shelled
Ofada rice cooking method
Now that you have assembled your ingredients, cooking your ofada stew will be simple.
Here are the steps to follow:
Step 1 – cooking the assorted meat
- Wash assorted meat and place in a pot
- Season with seasoning cubes, pepper, onions and salt
- Cook until tender
- Drain the meat stock and set aside
- Chop the meat into smaller cubes and set aside
Step 2: Preparing the peppers
- Blend the red bell peppers and the habanero pepper together
- Boil the blended pepper mix until it thickens and the extra moisture dries off
- Stir occasionally to prevent burning, as this can affect your ofada rice recipe
- Set boiled peppers aside
Step 3 – bleaching the palm oil
- Pour palm oil into a pot and COVER IT before placing on the fire to bleach
- Let it bleach to 8 minutes on low heat
- After 8 minutes when the palm oil has darkened slightly, turn off the heat
- Leave the palm oil to cool before you continue
Step 4 – The main ofada rice recipe
- After the bleached palm oil has cooled, put it back on the fire and add chopped onions
- Fry the onions until they turn translucent
- Add locust beans (iru) and continue frying for 4 minutes
- Add the chopped meats and continue the frying process until the palm oil floats back to the top of the pot
- Add the boiled peppers to the pot and stir, frying until the palm oil floats to the top again
- Add the meat stock at this point and let it cook for another 5 minutes
- Add crayfish and stir
- Taste for seasoning and salt and adjust as needed
- Lower the heat and let the ofada stew cook until the oil tops everything in the pot
- You can add boiled eggs to the pot at this point before you bring it down
- Serve your delicious ofada stew with ofada rice (unprocessed local rice), long-grain rice or basmati rice.
For something that tastes so delicious, ofada rice is super-easy to make. This simple ofada rice recipe offers a step by step guide to ensure sure your stew comes out perfect every time.
