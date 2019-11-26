You can pair ayamase stew with ofada rice for best results, but if you’re feeling adventurous, you can eat it with boiled yam or boiled unripe plantain.

Ofada rice recipe

Sunday Jollof rice can get boring fast when you are eating it every other Sunday. Thankfully, you can keep the Nigerian Sunday rice tradition exciting if you cook some delicious ofada stew after following this ofada rice recipe. Your family will surely love the change!

Ofada sauce – ingredients

1 cup palm oil

4 red bell peppers or tatashe

2 tablespoons locust beans (iru)

2 teaspoons chili, ground

2 tablespoons ground crayfish

Cooked assorted meat (beef, tripe, chicken, goat meat, etc.)

2 seasoning cubes

Salt to taste

I large onion, chopped

3 habanero peppers

Meat stock

5 boiled eggs, shelled

Ofada rice cooking method

Now that you have assembled your ingredients, cooking your ofada stew will be simple.

Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1 – cooking the assorted meat

Wash assorted meat and place in a pot

Season with seasoning cubes, pepper, onions and salt

Cook until tender

Drain the meat stock and set aside

Chop the meat into smaller cubes and set aside

Step 2: Preparing the peppers

Blend the red bell peppers and the habanero pepper together

Boil the blended pepper mix until it thickens and the extra moisture dries off

Stir occasionally to prevent burning, as this can affect your ofada rice recipe

Set boiled peppers aside

Step 3 – bleaching the palm oil

Pour palm oil into a pot and COVER IT before placing on the fire to bleach

Let it bleach to 8 minutes on low heat

After 8 minutes when the palm oil has darkened slightly, turn off the heat

Leave the palm oil to cool before you continue

Ofada rice recipe

Step 4 – The main ofada rice recipe

After the bleached palm oil has cooled, put it back on the fire and add chopped onions

Fry the onions until they turn translucent

Add locust beans (iru) and continue frying for 4 minutes

Add the chopped meats and continue the frying process until the palm oil floats back to the top of the pot

Add the boiled peppers to the pot and stir, frying until the palm oil floats to the top again

Add the meat stock at this point and let it cook for another 5 minutes

Add crayfish and stir

Taste for seasoning and salt and adjust as needed

Lower the heat and let the ofada stew cook until the oil tops everything in the pot

You can add boiled eggs to the pot at this point before you bring it down

Serve your delicious ofada stew with ofada rice (unprocessed local rice), long-grain rice or basmati rice.

For something that tastes so delicious, ofada rice is super-easy to make. This simple ofada rice recipe offers a step by step guide to ensure sure your stew comes out perfect every time.

