My NYSC Story: I’m now more open-minded about other cultures

Anna Ajayi

Ngozi served in Kano State in 2022 and it opened her eyes to a whole new world about herself and the ways of the north.

NYSC is a one year mandatory programme

As the programme approaches its momentous 50th anniversary on May 22, 2023, we’re speaking to Nigerians about their unique experiences.

Honestly, I had a negative perception of camping and initially wished the programme could be scrapped. However, my perspective changed once I started my NYSC journey.

My camp experience was a mix of fun, chaos, and constant activity. There were various activities like parades, sports, and man o’ war training. While it was tiring, I also had the opportunity to meet different people and build connections.

Nothing extraordinary happened, but I do remember having several crushes. I must confess, I didn't enjoy the meals provided at camp. Bringing my own snacks and food helped me through those three weeks.

Apart from the shared bathrooms, which I didn't particularly enjoy, I had a great time during camp. I didn't participate in the parades because I was assigned as a quarter guard, but I engaged in other activities and bonded with fellow corps members. The camp atmosphere was lively.

The sharing of the bathroom facilities was definitely the worst part for me. It was not a pleasant experience.

During the carnival, I learned that when different cultures come together in a Hausa environment, it is important to acknowledge the emir and show a certain level of respect, even more than to our own leaders. It was a cultural shock but also a valuable lesson in respecting local customs.

I was assigned as a teacher in a private school with a mix of Christian and Muslim students. It was an enriching experience as it taught me to respect and embrace the cultural and religious diversity of Nigerian citizens. I learned the importance of adapting and understanding different perspectives.

One of the key lessons I learned during my service year is that life is not always smooth sailing. The uncertainties that come after graduation can be challenging, but NYSC taught me the importance of resilience and adapting to new circumstances.

No, I don't think I would want to experience it again. As much as I appreciate the growth and experiences gained during my service year, I believe that moving forward and embracing new opportunities is essential for personal development.

No, because the programme provides an invaluable opportunity for Nigerian graduates to experience diverse cultures and contribute to the development of the nation. It promotes unity, understanding, and the building of a strong national identity.

Experiencing diverse cultures allows Nigerian graduates to broaden their horizons, develop empathy, and appreciate the richness of their country's cultural heritage. It fosters a deeper understanding and respect for the diversity that exists within Nigeria, promoting unity and strengthening the fabric of our society.

Overall, I am grateful for the opportunity to serve and be a part of the NYSC program. It was a transformative year filled with valuable lessons, unforgettable experiences, and the chance to meet amazing individuals from different backgrounds. It has shaped me into a more open-minded and adaptable individual, and I carry those lessons with me in my future endeavours.

