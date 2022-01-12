Life Conversations: Nissi Ogulu, Burna Boy's younger sister, talks about her new art collection

Each piece was made to look like puzzle pieces in psychedelic colours of red and blue.

The collection debuted in London and now in Lagos at the Red Room Gallery, Victoria Island.

She answers a few questions about her collection:

Where did you start painting?

Nissi struggles to remember. "Perhaps when I was three years old. I remember drawing Spiderman comics and cartoons. Drawing is a talent that I feel I should share with the world.

"I took some classes in art when I was in the university but I dropped them because they were more focused on the academic part and I wanted to paint."

What is the intersection between your art and music?

For Nissi, art is a continuation of her music. "You can feel the music in my art."

She points at a painting that has piano keys, a violin and a guitar. "I call that piece, Harmony."

How does it feel to come from such a talented family and how does it affect you?

"My parents are some of the most liberal people you can find. They were always about excellence, it doesn't matter what you do, you just had to be the best at it. You could be a wheelbarrow pusher, just make sure you are good at it."

How long did this collection take?

"It took me a few months to complete, each piece stands on its own with it's own meaning."

Why is there rice in all your paintings?

In every of Nissi's artwork, there is rice, but it blends seamlessly that it's easy to miss.

"In Africa, one meal we eat a lot of is rice. It symbolises community. I want my art to feed."

What do you think of the NFT wave?

NFTs are digital paintings traded online using cryptocurrency. Nissi says, "I am definitely on it."

For the art exhibition, her friends and family showed up to support her. Her mom Bisi Ogulu was there, Ronami Ogulu, Ebuka Obi-Uchendi, Noble Igwe, and other friends and well-wishers were in attendance.