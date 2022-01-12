RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Life Conversations: Nissi Ogulu, Burna Boy's younger sister, talks about her new art collection

Temi Iwalaiye

Burna Boy’s younger sister, Nissi Ogulu, just released a collection of paintings titled puzzles.

Nissi Ogulu with her painting
Nissi Ogulu with her painting

Nissi Ogulu is not just Burna Boy’s younger sister, she is a musician, graphic artist, animator, and an engineer.

Each piece was made to look like puzzle pieces in psychedelic colours of red and blue.

The collection debuted in London and now in Lagos at the Red Room Gallery, Victoria Island.

She answers a few questions about her collection:

Nissi has always loved to paint and draw
Nissi has always loved to paint and draw Pulse Nigeria

Nissi struggles to remember. "Perhaps when I was three years old. I remember drawing Spiderman comics and cartoons. Drawing is a talent that I feel I should share with the world.

"I took some classes in art when I was in the university but I dropped them because they were more focused on the academic part and I wanted to paint."

Nissi serenading her guests with music
Nissi serenading her guests with music Pulse Nigeria

For Nissi, art is a continuation of her music. "You can feel the music in my art."

She points at a painting that has piano keys, a violin and a guitar. "I call that piece, Harmony."

This painting is called harmony
This painting is called harmony Pulse Nigeria
Nissi with family members
Nissi with family members Pulse Nigeria

"My parents are some of the most liberal people you can find. They were always about excellence, it doesn't matter what you do, you just had to be the best at it. You could be a wheelbarrow pusher, just make sure you are good at it."

Some of Nissi's artwork
Some of Nissi's artwork Pulse Nigeria

"It took me a few months to complete, each piece stands on its own with it's own meaning."

You can always find rice in her painting
You can always find rice in her painting Pulse Nigeria

In every of Nissi's artwork, there is rice, but it blends seamlessly that it's easy to miss.

"In Africa, one meal we eat a lot of is rice. It symbolises community. I want my art to feed."

NFTs are digital paintings traded online using cryptocurrency. Nissi says, "I am definitely on it."

For the art exhibition, her friends and family showed up to support her. Her mom Bisi Ogulu was there, Ronami Ogulu, Ebuka Obi-Uchendi, Noble Igwe, and other friends and well-wishers were in attendance.

Nissi painted and sang live in front of her audience.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

