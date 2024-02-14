Here are foods to avoid during Lent
Lent is here and these are some of the foods you should stay away from if you’re observing the fast.
If you’re fasting, there are some foods you should stay away from according to nutritionists.
Here are some of the foods you should stay away from.
1. Alcohol
Just because the Lent is sacred time, you need to stay away from alcohol. Also, alcoholic drinks are a great source of calories that you don’t need during fasting.
2. Caffeine
During Lent, you need all the sleep you can have and taking drinks that contain caffeine will not give you that. Coffee is a stimulant that affects and disrupts your sleep when consumed in excess.
You can have withdrawal symptoms like a headache when you drink it regularly during Lent.
3. Desserts
Sweet tooth isn’t what you should have during Lent. You should consider dropping desserts like cake, ice cream, pies, cookies. The best option for dessert during Lent is fruits.
