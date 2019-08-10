One of the beauties of plantain is that you can never run out of recipes to use it for. This plantain and egg pizza is perfect for a special breakfast meal.

Plantain and eggs pizza, another african pancake specialty or baked plantain frittata, is a more delicious and interesting take on fried plantains and eggs. It is a special African breakfast meal prepared either by frying or baking.

Cooking time: 25 minutes for fried version, 50 minutes for baked version.

Nutrition: 1 slice contains about 210 kcal.

Recipe yield: Serves 8 slices

Ingredients

3 ripe plantains

3 table spoons olive oil

1 small onion sliced

1 small red, green and yellow bell pepper (each) sliced

3 garlic cloves

¼ teaspoon curry powder and thyme

1 seasoning cube

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

8 large eggs

1 cup chopped sausage

Salt to taste

Vegetable oil for frying the plantain

Instructions

1. Peel off the skin of the ripe plantains. Cut the plantain into preferred shape and size into a bowl, sprinkle salt to taste(optional) and mix thoroughly to combine.

2. Heat up a frying pan and pour about 2 cups of vegetable oil.

3. Next gently drop plantain piece after piece into the hot oil but do not overcrowd the pan. Fry on both sides for 3-4 minutes or until lightly browned. Set aside the plantain in a sieve line with paper towel to drain the oil.

4. In a skillet, heat up olive oil on medium heat. Sauté onions and garlic for 1 minute. Next add curry powder, thyme, seasoning cube, ground pepper, sausage and salt to taste. Stir and leave to cook for another 3 minutes on medium heat.

5. Finally add bell peppers, stir and allow to simmer for 2 minutes, then take off heat and set aside.

6. In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs and add sautéed vegetables, season with salt and pepper if necessary. Stir to combine all ingredients.

Your plantain and egg pizza/frittata is ready! Slice in triangles as you would pizza and enjoy.