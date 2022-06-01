RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How climate activist almost destroyed the famous Monalisa painting

Temi Iwalaiye

Life can be stranger than fiction.

On Sunday, at the Louvre Paris, a man dressed as an old lady jumped out of a wheelchair and tried to smash the Monalisa painting.

When he couldn't because it was bulletproof; he smeared it with a cream cake.

He used a wheelchair so he could gain access to the handicap spot which is closer to the painting and he was able to hide the cake in his personal belongings.

He was immediately arrested by the museum’s security. Speaking French, the 36-year-old man said: "There are people who are destroying the Earth, all artists. Think about the earth, that’s why I did this, think of the planet.”

The Louvre is the most popular museum in the world located in Paris. It houses a thousand artworks and is a popular tourist attraction.

The Monalisa is one of the world's most famous paintings made by Leonardo da Vinci in the 16th century. It is a portrait of a woman sitting with a coy smile.

Monalisa has a pervasive influence on pop culture and art - many songs have been written about her and a reference to the artwork is immediately understood.

The Louvre issued a statement Monday and stated that the painting had not been damaged by the attack.

He is being investigated for damage to cultural artefacts. Following the event, he was detained and sent to the police psychiatric unit for evaluation.

