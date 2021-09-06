Here are 5 common misconceptions about Edo state

Edo state is the home of the Oba of Benin and has produced many prominent figures in Nigeria, dead or alive. However, there are many misconceptions about the state.

1. Boring

There are so many things to do while in Edo state. There are historical sites, museums, nature parks and clubs — something for everyone.

2. Not safe

Many think that Edo state is riddled with cultists, witches, and kidnappers. Rumours like flying witches or all "Edo men are cultists" or all "Edo women are witches" are very commonly spread about the people of this great state. This is however very untrue.

3. Oba of Benin is the only king in Edo

The Oba's Palace, an UNESCO Heritage site, is probably the most famous tourist attraction in Edo state, probably because it is the seat of one of Africa's oldest empires. Which is why many think the Oba of Benin is the only king in Edo. There are 17 LGAs in Edo state and almost all of them have kings or Obas of their own.

4. Bini is the only tribe

In Edo state, there are five major ethnic groups — Bini (Edo), Afemai, Esan, Owan and Akoko-Edo. However, Bini-speaking people occupy the most local governments in the state — seven out of 18 LGAs. There are also other minor ethnic communities that exist within the town such as Ijaw, Igbira, Itsekiri, etc.

ALSO READ: Common misconceptions about Ibadan

5. The people are very rugged