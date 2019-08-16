Sometimes for no other reason than to create new memories or just for the love of it. Whatever the case, the central aim is to have a good time together and get back to your usual life happier and in one piece.

Family friendly places in Nigeria for your next vacation

For your getaway staycation or vacation, you would naturally want to go to places that prioritize family needs. Somewhere comfortable, safe and family friendly. Here is a list of places you can stay:

The Nordic Villa

The Nordic Villa is a boutique hotel in Abuja. Furnished in a modern Scandinavian style The Nordic Villa offers 15 beautiful rooms in a peaceful and safe environment. They have services like free laundry, concierge, airport pick up and free Wi-Fi. To spice up your get away, within five miles of Nordic Villa there are more than twenty attractions like Abuja Arts and craft village, Jabi lake mall, etc.

Obudu Mountain Resort

The Obudu Mountain Resort has capitalized on its altitude to provide guests with the best view points and fresh, invigorating mountain air. A short walk takes you to the spectacular grotto. It features a tennis court, pool, fitness center with gym, children’s activities. It offers services like babysitting.

Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort

Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort, the pride of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, welcomes you with open arms. Situated amidst rich palm forest vegetation, this magnificent hotel on 174 hectares of land connotes peace and serenity complemented by its original atmosphere. The lush greens of the world-class 18-hole golf course, creates the right atmosphere. Perfect for the most challenging, memorable golfing experience. Apart from a golf course, amenities like lounge, tennis court and children’s activities are available.

Park Inn by Radisson Abeokuta

Explore this flourishing town on the banks of the Ogun River at the Park Inn by Radisson Abeokuta. This brand-new hotel welcomes Abeokuta travelers to relax in premier accommodation amid the stunning scenery of Nigeria. Books, DVD, and music are available. They also have amenities like a game room, billiards, and gym.

Green Legacy Resort

Green Legacy Resort is located in Abeokuta. They have an amusement park for kids, a lovely swimming pool (For Kids and Adults), a nice gym, a bubbling night club, all within the accommodation. They also have a well-equipped zoo with lots of animals. Then a nice bamboo shed in case you need local Nigerian food. Did I mention the presidential library? if you are curious about Nigerian history, you’ll get all the answers there. Everything you need for a nice vacation!

Protea Hotel Benin City

The Protea Hotel by Marriott Select Emotan Benin City, opened in February 2013, is the first Protea Hotel in Benin City, Nigeria. The new hotel is located in the heart of Benin City, the capital of Edo State in the southern midwest part of Nigeria. The hotel is in close proximity to Benin Airport, approximately 10 minutes away as well as a short 5-minute drive to Benin Golf Course. Babysitting, pool, evening entertainment, Wi-Fi are property amenities and services there to make your vacation enjoyable.

Are you ready for a refreshing holiday with your family? These places would give you value for your money.

This article was first published on AfriciaParent.com