How to prepare Egusi soup with tomatoes
Due to nutritional requirements and acquired taste, many have found their own unique ways of making some conventional dishes.
Cooking time
1 hour
Recipe category
Main meal
Recipe cuisine
Local
Cooking method
Stewing
Recipe Yield
8 servings
Ingredients
1-1½ cups of Egusi (melon)
8 pieces of goat meat
Some pieces of dry fish
2 crayfish seasoning cube
1 tsp of dry pepper
3 tbsps of crayfish
1 large onion
1 Ata rodo
3 medium sized plum tomatoes (blended)
1 small red bell pepper
120 ml of palm oil
2 cups of pumpkin leaves (ugu)
1 cup of water leaf (chopped)
1 hand full of uziza leaves (chopped)
Salt to taste
Instructions
1. Wash the pieces of dry fish and soak for a while till soft.
2. Mix the Egusi with the crayfish in some luke warm water to form a slightly thick paste.
3. Wash the goat meat and place in a pot with salt ata rodo, some chopped onions and seasoning cube. Pour some water over the meat and cook on medium heat till done. Set aside.
4. In another pot, heat the palm oil till hot and then add blended tomatoes. Fry for 10-15 minutes.
5. Pour in egusi and some meat stock and allow to cook for another 15 minutes, stirring at intervals.
6. Add the remaining peppers, seasoning cube, dry fish and goat meat. Stir and combine, Taste and adjust if necessary. Allow to simmer for another 20 minutes.
7. Add the pumpkin leaves and uziza leaves and leave to simmer for 5 minutes. Turn off heat.
Your egusi soup is ready! Serve with any swallow of your choice.
