RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How to prepare Egusi soup with tomatoes

Authors:

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Due to nutritional requirements and acquired taste, many have found their own unique ways of making some conventional dishes.

How to prepare Egusi soup with tomatoes
How to prepare Egusi soup with tomatoes Pulse Nigeria

Check out how to prepare Egusi soup with tomatoes.

Recommended articles

Cooking time

1 hour

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Stewing

Recipe Yield

8 servings

Ingredients

1-1½ cups of Egusi (melon)

8 pieces of goat meat

Some pieces of dry fish

2 crayfish seasoning cube

1 tsp of dry pepper

3 tbsps of crayfish

1 large onion

1 Ata rodo

3 medium sized plum tomatoes (blended)

1 small red bell pepper

120 ml of palm oil

2 cups of pumpkin leaves (ugu)

1 cup of water leaf (chopped)

1 hand full of uziza leaves (chopped)

Salt to taste

Instructions

1. Wash the pieces of dry fish and soak for a while till soft.

2. Mix the Egusi with the crayfish in some luke warm water to form a slightly thick paste.

3. Wash the goat meat and place in a pot with salt ata rodo, some chopped onions and seasoning cube. Pour some water over the meat and cook on medium heat till done. Set aside.

4. In another pot, heat the palm oil till hot and then add blended tomatoes. Fry for 10-15 minutes.

5. Pour in egusi and some meat stock and allow to cook for another 15 minutes, stirring at intervals.

6. Add the remaining peppers, seasoning cube, dry fish and goat meat. Stir and combine, Taste and adjust if necessary. Allow to simmer for another 20 minutes.

7. Add the pumpkin leaves and uziza leaves and leave to simmer for 5 minutes. Turn off heat.

Your egusi soup is ready! Serve with any swallow of your choice.

Authors:

Adaobi Onyeakagbu Adaobi Onyeakagbu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Gov Ortom has asked his people to pick up guns and knives against killer herdsmen

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Lawmaker sacks aide who described Boko Haram leader Shekau as a 'true hero'

Why men hurt more than women after breakups