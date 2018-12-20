People plan on partying till they drop.

There are so many parties, raves and concerts to attend this December, which is why the movement #DettyDecember was coined. Some have saved up money in anticipation for all the many expenses this period, while some are dependent on their December salary. Some people quickly forget that the next time they will be paid their salaries is at the end of January, at least for companies who do not pay the 13th month package.

So, in order to have a smooth January in terms of funds, follow this guide to saving money.

1) Choose your #Detty well

Just because an event is happening doesn't mean you have to attend. Most of the concerts and raves to attend usually require a fee. So, a budget is in order, which should accompany a list of events you surely cannot miss, in order of priority. Also, avoid impulsive "treating yourself" as those will add up and deal a large blow to your account.

2) Stick to cash

Since you have a budget, the trick is to withdraw only the amount of cash for which you have budgeted for that event. When the money is finished, it will discourage you from spending more. If you're using your debit/credit card for payments, it will be quite easy to exceed your budget.

3) Make a shopping list

Part of the draw of the festive season is splurging on shopping items like foodstuff, household items, clothes, etc. Armed with your budget, you should also have a shopping list of the essentials so you can avoid impulse buying. For one, December is already late to be shopping for Christmas, as vendors tend to hike prices due to market demand. Hence, your budget helps even more to keep you in check.

4) Use "secret santa" for gifting

If gifting is part of your holiday tradition, gifting all your family and friends individually would do a huge damage on your pocket. A tip is to organise a secret santa method of gifting and end up giving to just one or two persons, depending on the number of secret santa groups you participate in.

5) Track your spending

Use tracking apps and methods to keep an eye on all that you're spending on during the holidays. This will allow you follow your budget and see when you're deviating too much.