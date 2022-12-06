Detty December calendar concerts for Lagosians

Pulse Fiesta

Pulse Fiesta is happening this weekend December 11. Joeboy, Ice Prince and Jaido P are all going to be there. Plus, games, pop-up shops and other side attractions.

ISL Fest

This festival has the biggest name in Nigeria’s music industry. Olamide, Wande Coal, Tiwa Savage, Fireboy, and BNXN are all going to be there. The venue is Wonderland and it’s taking place on December 16th.

Ric Hassani One Night Only

Ric Hassani, 2Baba, Darey Art- Alade, Niyola and Paul Play Dairo will all be congregated at Terra Kulture on December 15th. If you are interested in soulful music and blues then you should be there.

Afro Revolution

Afro Revolution is going to be so turnt, performing artistes include Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Fireboy DML, Portable, Terry G, Oritsefemi, Durella, Mr Real, Candybleakz, Ladé, Jumabee, Tolibian and it will be on December 17th at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.

Rhythm unplugged

This is another star-studded concert with Wande Coal. BNXN, Teni, Omah Lay, Mayorkun, Reekado Banks, Zinoleesky, Blaqbonez, Victony, Pheelz, Fave, and Young John performing. It’s happening on December 21st at Eko Convention Centre.

Mr Money With The Vibe ft Asake

One of the most anticipated concerts is Asake’s concert and it’s happening at Eko Convention Centre on December 22.

Stay Cavy in Lagos

If you are a big fan of the Cavemen then you should attend their afro highlife concert with soothing tones and beating drums on December 23 at Landmark Beach.

Star Boy Fest