If you are looking for how to have fun this December in the city of Lagos, then think no further. We have news for you as well as events lined up for you to have the most fun this December.
Detty December calendar concerts for Lagosians
Here are some of the Detty December concerts for Lagosians.
Recommended articles
Pulse Fiesta
Pulse Fiesta is happening this weekend December 11. Joeboy, Ice Prince and Jaido P are all going to be there. Plus, games, pop-up shops and other side attractions.
ISL Fest
This festival has the biggest name in Nigeria’s music industry. Olamide, Wande Coal, Tiwa Savage, Fireboy, and BNXN are all going to be there. The venue is Wonderland and it’s taking place on December 16th.
Ric Hassani One Night Only
Ric Hassani, 2Baba, Darey Art- Alade, Niyola and Paul Play Dairo will all be congregated at Terra Kulture on December 15th. If you are interested in soulful music and blues then you should be there.
Afro Revolution
Afro Revolution is going to be so turnt, performing artistes include Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Fireboy DML, Portable, Terry G, Oritsefemi, Durella, Mr Real, Candybleakz, Ladé, Jumabee, Tolibian and it will be on December 17th at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.
Rhythm unplugged
This is another star-studded concert with Wande Coal. BNXN, Teni, Omah Lay, Mayorkun, Reekado Banks, Zinoleesky, Blaqbonez, Victony, Pheelz, Fave, and Young John performing. It’s happening on December 21st at Eko Convention Centre.
Mr Money With The Vibe ft Asake
One of the most anticipated concerts is Asake’s concert and it’s happening at Eko Convention Centre on December 22.
Stay Cavy in Lagos
If you are a big fan of the Cavemen then you should attend their afro highlife concert with soothing tones and beating drums on December 23 at Landmark Beach.
Star Boy Fest
Wizkid’s last concert in Nigeria is taking place on December 24 at Eko Convention Centre.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng