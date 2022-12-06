RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Detty December calendar concerts for Lagosians

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are some of the Detty December concerts for Lagosians.

Here are some December concerts [Adobe]
Here are some December concerts [Adobe]

If you are looking for how to have fun this December in the city of Lagos, then think no further. We have news for you as well as events lined up for you to have the most fun this December.

Recommended articles

Pulse Fiesta is happening this weekend December 11. Joeboy, Ice Prince and Jaido P are all going to be there. Plus, games, pop-up shops and other side attractions.

This festival has the biggest name in Nigeria’s music industry. Olamide, Wande Coal, Tiwa Savage, Fireboy, and BNXN are all going to be there. The venue is Wonderland and it’s taking place on December 16th.

Ric Hassani, 2Baba, Darey Art- Alade, Niyola and Paul Play Dairo will all be congregated at Terra Kulture on December 15th. If you are interested in soulful music and blues then you should be there.

Afro Revolution is going to be so turnt, performing artistes include Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Fireboy DML, Portable, Terry G, Oritsefemi, Durella, Mr Real, Candybleakz, Ladé, Jumabee, Tolibian and it will be on December 17th at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.

This is another star-studded concert with Wande Coal. BNXN, Teni, Omah Lay, Mayorkun, Reekado Banks, Zinoleesky, Blaqbonez, Victony, Pheelz, Fave, and Young John performing. It’s happening on December 21st at Eko Convention Centre.

One of the most anticipated concerts is Asake’s concert and it’s happening at Eko Convention Centre on December 22.

If you are a big fan of the Cavemen then you should attend their afro highlife concert with soothing tones and beating drums on December 23 at Landmark Beach.

Wizkid’s last concert in Nigeria is taking place on December 24 at Eko Convention Centre.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things to consider before buying rental property in Zimbabwe

5 things to consider before buying rental property in Zimbabwe

Detty December calendar concerts for Lagosians

Detty December calendar concerts for Lagosians

Where do Nigerians watch porn from the most?

Where do Nigerians watch porn from the most?

Tiwa Savage stuns at the British Fashion Awards

Tiwa Savage stuns at the British Fashion Awards

Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Fireboy DML, Portable, other top stars to perform at Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge 2022

Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Fireboy DML, Portable, other top stars to perform at Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge 2022

5 ridiculous things “Rich kids in Nigeria spend on

5 ridiculous things “Rich kids” in Nigeria spend on

5 health benefits of masturbation for men

5 health benefits of masturbation for men

How can breasts be naturally firm and round?

How can breasts be naturally firm and round?

How to survive Detty December in Lagos

How to survive Detty December in Lagos

Trending

These women live the soft life [Instagram]

Top 5 Nigerian queens of luxury and the soft life

Don Jazzy's burger business is now live

Don Jazzy's food business, Jazzy's Burger, has just begun operations

Amazing health benefits of Melon (Egusi). [thepledge]

Amazing health benefits of Melon (Egusi)

African delicacy

5 places to eat delicious African meals in Lagos