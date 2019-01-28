Here is why we chose Chiwetel Ejiofor as our #MCM today!

Born July 10, 1977, Chiwetelu Umeadi Ejiofor is the second of four siblings, born and raised in Forest Gate, London, England, by Nigerian parents, Obiajulu (Okaford), a pharmacist, and Arinze Ejiofor, a doctor. He attended Dulwich College in South-East London.

At the age of 11, Ejiofor lost his father in a car accident during a visit to Nigeria which resulted in his hospitalization for more than two months and some physical scars.

During this time, he developed a passion for reading and the stage, and by the age of 13, he had already begun appearing in numerous school and National Youth Theatre productions. Eventually, he attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (LAMDA).

In 1997, Ejiofor caught the attention of ﻿Steven Spielberg﻿ who cast him in the critically acclaimed ﻿Amistad﻿, alongside ﻿Morgan Freeman﻿ and ﻿Anthony Hopkins﻿. Since then, he has features severally on the big screen for which he won several national film awards in Britain.

Ejiofor was also able to pursue his first love, theater, with quite a number of prestigious stage productions. In 2008, his portrayal of the title role in ﻿Michael Grandage﻿'s "Othello" at the Donmar Warehouse alongside ﻿Ewan McGregor﻿ was unanimously commended and won him best actor at the 2008 Laurence Olivier Awards and Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Notable films he has appeared in are ﻿Endgame﻿ (2009), which earned him a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries, ﻿2012﻿ (2009), along side ﻿John Cusack﻿, ﻿Danny Glover﻿ and ﻿Thandie Newton﻿; and ﻿Salt﻿ (2010), along side ﻿Angelina Jolie﻿ and ﻿Liev Schreiber﻿.

Though he had garnered three Golden Globe nominations at this point, he received further critical acclaim in 2013 for his role as Solomon Northup in the biopic 12 Years a Slave. The film also earned Ejiofor an Academy Award nomination for best actor in 2014.

His first directional and writing debut film "The boy who harnessed the wind" is set to hit Netflix in March.

For his effortless charm on- and off-screen, as well as his skill and determination, he is our #MCM today!