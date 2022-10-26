RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Asaro: The tribe that scares off opponents with scary masks

Oghenerume Progress

Back in the day and even today, different nations had conflicts, entered into war and devised several means of defeating their opponents.

Asaro mud men
Asaro mud men

In modern times, people gear towards the use of nuclear weapons and firepower. Many years ago, this was not available and tribes had to come up with other creative means to defeat their opponents. For the Asaro tribe, also called the Asaro Mudmen, they did so with the use of scary masks.

Read Also

It is not quite clear how the Asaro tribe which is located in Papua New Guinea, first started using scary masks as there are two versions to this history. Some say this tradition started after the Asaro tribe lost a battle and were forced to flee into the Asaro River.

Asaro Mud Man Kabiufa PNG
Asaro Mud Man Kabiufa PNG Pulse Nigeria

This defeated tribe were forced to wait till dusk and during this period, they were all covered in mud. When they attempted to escape, the enemy saw them rise from the muddy banks covered in mud and thought they were spirits.

This created fear and the enemy tribe ran away in fear, back to their village and held a special ceremony to ward off the spirits.

Another version of this history says the Asaro tribe started their scary mask tradition after a man attended a wedding in a weird way. The man who was said to be unable to afford a suitable wedding attire, bored two holes in a string bag, covered it with mud and also placed the mud on his skin and attended the wedding.

Asaro mud men
Asaro mud men Pulse Nigeria

He was said to have scared off the guests and this turned into a great plan to scare off enemies. The Asaro tribe was said to have adapted this new mode of dressing whenever they were attacked by an enemy tribe and over the years, they improvised by adding long fingers made with bamboo to have the overall ghostly effect.

While the Asaro tribe might no longer be fighting wars, they still use their scary masks and some people say they use it to scare off spirits. The masks always come with unusual designs but they all look quite scary. Some are made with long or very short ears, horns and sideways mouths.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asaro: The tribe that scares off opponents with scary masks

Asaro: The tribe that scares off opponents with scary masks

Why it was illegal to celebrate Christmas in Saudi Arabia

Why it was illegal to celebrate Christmas in Saudi Arabia

Playing video games makes kids more intelligent, new study reveals

Playing video games makes kids more intelligent, new study reveals

5 things to know before visiting Paris

5 things to know before visiting Paris

American actress, Gabrielle Union collaborates with Nigerian Designer, Banke Kuku

American actress, Gabrielle Union collaborates with Nigerian Designer, Banke Kuku

5 Nigerian men talk about having anal sex and its dangers

5 Nigerian men talk about having anal sex and its dangers

Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

New Gordon's pink berry and sunset orange unveiled at Gordon's Playground

New Gordon's pink berry and sunset orange unveiled at Gordon's Playground

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The fifth wife of the Ooni of Ife [Thenation]

Founder of Africa Fashion week becomes Ooni of Ife's 5th wife, sparks conversation online

The Ooni's new set of wives

The 6 stunning women who have joined the Ooni of Ife's harem

These are the longest bridges in Africa

These are the longest bridges in Africa (Third Mainland Bridge is one of them)

5 best places to live in Lagos. (Source - Architecture Lab)

5 best places to live in Lagos