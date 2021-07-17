Around The World: Why is Kenya a popular holiday destination for tourists?

In Kenya, you get to see a large array of wild animals like lions, zebras, elephants and giraffes. Kenya also has an amazing coastline with exotic beaches, museums and waterfalls.

The hospitality is top-notch because Kenya is passionate about tourism. In 2019, travel and tourism contributed $7.9b to Kenya's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Nairobi and Mombasa are the most popular tour cities.

What to do in Kenya?

Safari tours

In Kenya, you can go on safari tours where you see wild animals in their natural habitat.

Natives dancing

You can also pay money to watch locals dance.

Shopping

Another fun thing to do in Kenya is shopping. You can go shopping in their stores and return home with souvenirs like beads, bracelets and bags.

Beach chilling

Kenya has a lot of beaches and coasts. There are many beach resorts and beaches to relax and unwind. These resorts have facilities like spas, gyms, skiing and group activities.

Partying

Kenya also has a vibrant nightlife with clubs and restaurants.

Flights to Kenya from Nigeria for a round trip cost between N300,000 to N500,000. You will have to take a Covid-19 test 92 hours before the journey.

There are cheap and expensive hotels in Kenya. The luxurious hotels have a cabin and wildlife feel.

They cost about N50,000 or $100 per night. In these luxurious hotels, you can have giraffes as neighbors!