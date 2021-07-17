RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Around The World: Why is Kenya a popular holiday destination for tourists?

Kenya is one of the most visited tourist locations in the world.

Kenya {trip advisor}

Tourists love to go to Kenya because of its wildlife and beautiful coastline around Mombasa.

In Kenya, you get to see a large array of wild animals like lions, zebras, elephants and giraffes. Kenya also has an amazing coastline with exotic beaches, museums and waterfalls.

The hospitality is top-notch because Kenya is passionate about tourism. In 2019, travel and tourism contributed $7.9b to Kenya's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

A lodge in Kenya {trip advisor}

Nairobi and Mombasa are the most popular tour cities.

In Kenya, you can go on safari tours where you see wild animals in their natural habitat.

Zebras at a park {tripadvisor}

You can also pay money to watch locals dance.

Another fun thing to do in Kenya is shopping. You can go shopping in their stores and return home with souvenirs like beads, bracelets and bags.

Kenya has a lot of beaches and coasts. There are many beach resorts and beaches to relax and unwind. These resorts have facilities like spas, gyms, skiing and group activities.

Kenya also has a vibrant nightlife with clubs and restaurants.

Flights to Kenya from Nigeria for a round trip cost between N300,000 to N500,000. You will have to take a Covid-19 test 92 hours before the journey.

There are cheap and expensive hotels in Kenya. The luxurious hotels have a cabin and wildlife feel.

They cost about N50,000 or $100 per night. In these luxurious hotels, you can have giraffes as neighbors!

What makes Kenya an ideal tourist location is that it is a perfect blend of modern and ancient culture.

