ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

8 of the absolutely worst-tasting fruits in the world

Temi Iwalaiye

These are the world’s worst-tasting fruits.

These are some of the worst-tasting fruits [Goodhousekeeping]
These are some of the worst-tasting fruits [Goodhousekeeping]

Fruits are supposed to be delicious and healthy candy, but that’s not always the case: some fruits taste and smell bad.

Recommended articles

Mashed.com did a poll on Youtube and Facebook and these are the fruits voted as the worst.

ADVERTISEMENT
Some people really hate watermelon [goodhousekeeping]
Some people really hate watermelon [goodhousekeeping] Pulse Nigeria

A lot of people hate watermelon. According to the poll by Mashed, the Facebook poll revealed that around 250 individual users believed that watermelons are the worst fruit. Watermelon was described as, "boring," "bland," and perhaps worst of all "barely-fruit-flavored wet sand."

Pawpaw is part of the world's worst fruits [istockphoto]
Pawpaw is part of the world's worst fruits [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of people also seem to hate pawpaw, as do I! This fruit was described as "Papaya smells like fart and tastes like feet." "It makes the fridge smell like vomit."

Some people hate bananas [Eatthisnotthat]
Some people hate bananas [Eatthisnotthat] Pulse Nigeria

Bananas are on some people’s worst fruits list. More than 45 Facebook and Youtube Mashed users said that bananas were the worst fruit. "Bananas are mushy, disgusting and smell terrible," exclaimed one commenter. "The only fruit I absolutely cannot eat." They're disgustingly sweet, smell like baby vomit and they are kind of a sturdy, spongey, slimy consistency.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fig is voted most terrible fruit [medicalnewstoday]
Fig is voted most terrible fruit [medicalnewstoday] Pulse Nigeria

Fig is called esi opoto in Yoruba, but this Mediterranean fruit was described as “munching on the seeds is akin to eating grounded glass.” Another said, "I hate slimy, mushy fruit, yuck!"

ADVERTISEMENT
They looked so good to taste too bad [Everydayhealth]
They looked so good to taste too bad [Everydayhealth] Pulse Nigeria

This wasn’t in the Mashed poll, but it’s certainly on our list. How can a fruit that looks and smells so good taste so bad? It is the catfish of fruits.

Mangoes are disgusting to eat [Fabwoman]
Mangoes are disgusting to eat [Fabwoman] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Mangoes are like people who think they are all that when they are not. It gets ripe and spoiled so easily. Plus, licking a mango is so disgusting and messy.

Health benefits of African star apple/Agbalumo/Udara [Kitchen butterfly]
Health benefits of African star apple/Agbalumo/Udara [Kitchen butterfly] kitchen butterfly

This local fruit called African star apple is so tangy and sour, it’s a wonder people buy it simply on the off chance that it tastes good, which it never does.

ADVERTISEMENT
Durians are the world's worst fruits [Culturetrip]
Durians are the world's worst fruits [Culturetrip] Pulse Nigeria

Over 180 Youtube users said that Durians are the worst fruit in the world. "Smells like feet and has a slimy texture." Another user said its aroma was comparable to sniffing "dirty diapers and socks at the same time."

NB: These fruits are still nutritious.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage takes over London, Paris and Milan fashion week in style

Tiwa Savage takes over London, Paris and Milan fashion week in style

8 of the absolutely worst-tasting fruits in the world

8 of the absolutely worst-tasting fruits in the world

Why Gen Z is the most lonely generation

Why Gen Z is the most lonely generation

Jeans Season: 5 celebs interesting styling of denim

Jeans Season: 5 celebs interesting styling of denim

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

How to make love: 3 surest ways to have intense/multiple orgasms

How to make love: 3 surest ways to have intense/multiple orgasms

How March became Women's History Month

How March became Women's History Month

Why some people cry after experiencing an orgasm

Why some people cry after experiencing an orgasm

Why you should start drinking coconut water now!

Why you should start drinking coconut water now!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Interesting facts about Igbo culture

5 countries apart from Nigeria where Igbo people can be found and Igbo language is spoken

Top 5 African countries with the highest number of languages

Top 5 African countries with the highest number of languages

Why you should start drinking coconut water now!

Why you should start drinking coconut water now!

The best cities for lovers [Capetowntourism]

5 best cities in Africa to find love