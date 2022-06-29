7 words and phrases in the Yoruba language with Hausa or Arabic origin

A good example of such is in the Yoruba Language, there are many words, phrases used daily in this culture whose origin are not entirely from the Yoruba culture.

These words and phrases are common words found in spoken and written words day in, day out. It is also not strange to find some words in other languages being of Yoruba origin.

Here are a few common words or phrases in the Yoruba language with such origin are;

1.’Adura’

This word in the Yoruba language translates to mean prayer. Some other northern Nigerian languages have variations to this word, but it still retains its original meaning. It is from the root word “du’a.” which means prayer in Arabic.

2.’Alaafia’

It translates to “peace” or “good health” in Yoruba. It was coined from the Arabic word “Al-afiyah.” which also means “good health”.

3.’Alubosa’

“Alubosa” translates to “onion” in Yoruba. Which was originally coined from the Arabic word “Al-basal”. This must have prompted the Hausas to adopt its usage as they call onion “albasa.”

4. ‘Asiri’

This translates to “secret” in Yoruba. It is a word borrowed from the Hausa language; with a similar meaning. This Hausa word must have been coined from the Arabic word “as-sirr,” also meaning secret.

5. ‘Barika’

This word in the Yoruba language is a form of congratulatory greeting. In the Hausa language, it is spelt “barka”. The root word is coined from “al- baraka” which means greetings in Arabic.

6. ‘Suuru’

This is a word with the same meaning as in the Yoruba and Hausa language. It means “patience”.

7. ‘Wahala’