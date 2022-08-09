7 Reasons to Book a Trip to the Philippines

The Food

Philippine cuisine is unique and flavorful, blending Spanish, Chinese, and Malay influences. You'll find plenty of seafood options, as well as dishes featuring pork, chicken, and beef. If you're looking for something truly unique, try balut—a fertilised duck egg that's boiled and eaten in one piece. Don't forget to wash it all down with a refreshing glass of calamansi juice, made from a type of small citrus fruit. While Filipino food is often overlooked, it's definitely worth seeking out while you're in the country.

The Weather

The Philippines is a tropical country, which means it’s hot and humid all year round. The average temperature is around 27 degrees Celsius. The best time to visit the Philippines is during the dry season, which runs from November to April. However, even during the wet season, there are plenty of activities to keep you busy. In fact, if you’re looking for something to do in the rain, try surfing or kite surfing on Boracay Island. Or just enjoy the rain as it falls in its gentle way.

Activities

The Philippines is a country rich in culture and natural beauty. There are many activities to keep you busy while you're here, from exploring the rice terraces to snorkelling in the clear blue waters. A few must-dos are:

To see the Banaue Rice Terraces.

To visit and surf in Siargao Island.

To go snorkelling in crystal clear water.

To see the Chocolate Hills.

To explore Cebu City.

To relax on Boracay Island.

The People

The Filipinos are some of the most hospitable people you will ever meet. They are quick to smile and go out of their way to help, even if they don’t know you. You will quickly feel like part of the family. Their laid-back attitude can rub off on you too, making it easy to just relax and enjoy life.

The Scenery

The Philippines is an archipelago made up of 7,641 islands, which means there are plenty of breathtaking vistas to explore. From the unspoiled beaches of Palawan to the stunning rice terraces of Banaue, there's no shortage of natural beauty in this country.

The Price

The cost of living in the Philippines is relatively low, especially when compared to Western countries. You can easily find accommodation and food for less than $20 USD per day. Transportation is also very affordable, with buses and taxis costing only a few dollars. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can even take public jeepneys on your journey. One of the best things about being in the Philippines is that there are always people around ready to help if you need anything, so you never have to worry about getting lost or not knowing what to do.

The Language Barrier

Many people in the Philippines speak English, which is helpful for travellers who don't speak the local language. Tagalog is also widely spoken, so it's a good idea to learn some key phrases before you go.

