Have you ever cooked for a group of friends, family members, or bae that spent the entire day complimenting the dish and even asking for more? It’s such an exciting feeling, right?
5 secret ingredients that will instantly transform your Nigerian dishes
People who love cooking are always looking for ways to impress others with their dishes, and thanks to them, a few secret ingredients that can take your dishes from 0 to 100 has been discovered.
Now, imagine trying to replicate it on a different occasion, but then it refuses to bang as it did the first time. Annoying, right?
Finally, imagine bumping into a recipe or cookbook that gives you a couple of secret ingredients that can elevate any and every meal. Jackpot, yeah?
Well then, it looks like a jackpot situation today as you are about to discover a few secret ingredients you can use to transform your Nigerian dishes. This article covers 5 of such.
1) Bay leaves
Bay leaves (either fresh or dried) has a way of adding a layer of earthy flavor to your meal, especially when used to make slow recipes. It gives the leaves enough time to release their flavor into the dish.
Although most people only recognize its importance when making party jollof rice, you can add it to your pot of stew, soup, to boil meat, chicken, etc.
2) Black pepper
If you are one of those that enjoy sweet and spicy kinda meal, then you should consider getting some black pepper. Black pepper is a flavor enhancer, especially when it comes to savory dishes.
3) Ginger and garlic
Garlic belongs to the onion family, and we all know how much flavor onion brings to the table. Ginger, on the other hand is a zesty spice, and like garlic, it also has a strong flavor but with a little sweetness.
The key to enjoying these ingredients is to learn the balance. Start with very little quantities.
4) Soy sauce
When you think of sauces, stir-fries, dressings, etc, then you should consider Soy sauce. It has a way of introducing umami (meaty flavor) into your dish, plus it adds caramelized color to it.
5) Nutmeg
Nutmeg introduces a sweet, nutty flavor into dishes. In Nigeria, it is mostly referred to Ehuru or Ariwo.
