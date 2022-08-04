5 secret ingredients that will instantly transform your Nigerian dishes

Now, imagine trying to replicate it on a different occasion, but then it refuses to bang as it did the first time. Annoying, right?

Finally, imagine bumping into a recipe or cookbook that gives you a couple of secret ingredients that can elevate any and every meal. Jackpot, yeah?

Well then, it looks like a jackpot situation today as you are about to discover a few secret ingredients you can use to transform your Nigerian dishes. This article covers 5 of such.

1) Bay leaves

Bay leaves (either fresh or dried) has a way of adding a layer of earthy flavor to your meal, especially when used to make slow recipes. It gives the leaves enough time to release their flavor into the dish.

Although most people only recognize its importance when making party jollof rice, you can add it to your pot of stew, soup, to boil meat, chicken, etc.

Pulse Ghana

2) Black pepper

If you are one of those that enjoy sweet and spicy kinda meal, then you should consider getting some black pepper. Black pepper is a flavor enhancer, especially when it comes to savory dishes.

skhoward

3) Ginger and garlic

Garlic belongs to the onion family, and we all know how much flavor onion brings to the table. Ginger, on the other hand is a zesty spice, and like garlic, it also has a strong flavor but with a little sweetness.

The key to enjoying these ingredients is to learn the balance. Start with very little quantities.

ece-auto-gen

4) Soy sauce

When you think of sauces, stir-fries, dressings, etc, then you should consider Soy sauce. It has a way of introducing umami (meaty flavor) into your dish, plus it adds caramelized color to it.

5) Nutmeg

Nutmeg introduces a sweet, nutty flavor into dishes. In Nigeria, it is mostly referred to Ehuru or Ariwo.