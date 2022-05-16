RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 safest African countries for Nigerian female solo travelers

Authors:

Funmilayo-odede

Visiting any of these countries will put your mind at ease and keep you away from danger

Namibia
Namibia

Here are five African countries that are safe for Nigerian women travelling alone:

Recommended articles

1. Mauritius

For a Nigerian woman travelling alone, Mauritius is the safest country. This beautiful island is a melting pot of African, European, and Asian cultures. Given the mix of cultures on the island, it's no surprise that this is a great place to party and go on holiday. It's highly recommended for those who want breathtaking beaches and great food.

The good thing about Mauritius is there are no language barriers. People speak English fluently and you can also get by with French. If you love partying and want to go on holiday (and don't mind long flights), then this is one great island to visit in Africa.

Mauritius
Mauritius Pulse Ghana

2. Ghana

Ghana has one of the lowest crime rates in Africa, making it one of the safest destinations for Nigerian women travelling alone. Ghanaians are known to be very hospitable and helpful; they are enthusiastic about their culture and will be willing to share it with you. Ghana also has a thriving tourism industry that caters to tourists' needs so you're guaranteed a fun time.

Ghana
Ghana via Google Images

3. Botswana

One of the safest countries in Africa for solo female travelers is Botswana. This country also has one of the lowest crime rates on the continent. It's an ideal choice for first time solo female travelers, and their vast wilderness areas provide a safe environment for adventure travel.

The capital city, Gaborone, is a modern cosmopolitan city where you can find all sorts of activities from museums to a casino. From Gaborone, you can hop on over to Sowa Pan which is about two hours away or head north for about six hours to Maun which is your gateway to the Okavango Delta.

Botswana offers some fantastic wildlife viewing opportunities especially in Chobe National Park or Makgadikgadi Pans National Park which are home to plenty of wildlife including giraffes and lions.

Botswana
Botswana AFP

4. Senegal

Senegal is a very safe country for Nigerian women to travel to, solo. The country is quite tourist friendly, so you can expect to be treated well by locals. Senegalese people are very friendly, respectful and will go out of their way to make sure you are okay.

Senegal is not known for tourist attacks and the culture is very respectful towards women who are traveling alone.

Sénégal
Sénégal pulse senegal

5. Namibia

If yo are a female traveler, you should not worry about going to Namibia on your own. It's a very safe country for solo female travelers. The people are really friendly and welcoming so you won't have any security issues.

The only thing that might happen is that if you're alone, you will most likely meet more people than normal because the locals will want to talk to you, or the hostel owners (if you're staying in one) will ask questions so they can have something to post about on social media for marketing purposes.

Ultimately though, this is not something that should deter Nigerian women from visiting Namibia at all; it's just an interesting factoid. And it could also be good practice for meeting new people if this isn't something that comes naturally to you.

Authors:

Funmilayo-odede Funmilayo-odede Funmi is a writer, thinker and marketing buff. Like Mark Manson, he hopes to give life advice that doesn't suck.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 safest African countries for Nigerian female solo travelers

5 safest African countries for Nigerian female solo travelers

Hennessy collaborates with Osaseven to revitalise basketball court in Festac

Hennessy collaborates with Osaseven to revitalise basketball court in Festac

#AMVCA 2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

#AMVCA 2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

Women Talk S3x: ‘If you can’t dominate anywhere else, do it in the bedroom’

Women Talk S3x: ‘If you can’t dominate anywhere else, do it in the bedroom’

Pregnancy is achievable in women with lupus- Experts

Pregnancy is achievable in women with lupus- Experts

5 strange beauty rituals across the world

5 strange beauty rituals across the world

7 marvels of the Ancient world

7 marvels of the Ancient world

Cultural story of dreadlocks

Cultural story of dreadlocks

Udi hills: The rock climbing haven in Enugu State

Udi hills: The rock climbing haven in Enugu State

Trending

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men. [canadianlegalsystem]

5 places in the world you're not allowed to visit

Svalbard Global Seed Vault, Norway

62-year-old Kenyan conquers Mt Everest, world's tallest mountain [Photos&Video]

62-year-old James Kagambi conquers Mt Everest, worlds tallest mountain

5 reasons why you should avoid going to the beach in Lagos

5 reasons why you should avoid going to the beach in Lagos