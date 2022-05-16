5 safest African countries for Nigerian female solo travelers

1. Mauritius

For a Nigerian woman travelling alone, Mauritius is the safest country. This beautiful island is a melting pot of African, European, and Asian cultures. Given the mix of cultures on the island, it's no surprise that this is a great place to party and go on holiday. It's highly recommended for those who want breathtaking beaches and great food.

The good thing about Mauritius is there are no language barriers. People speak English fluently and you can also get by with French. If you love partying and want to go on holiday (and don't mind long flights), then this is one great island to visit in Africa.

2. Ghana

Ghana has one of the lowest crime rates in Africa, making it one of the safest destinations for Nigerian women travelling alone. Ghanaians are known to be very hospitable and helpful; they are enthusiastic about their culture and will be willing to share it with you. Ghana also has a thriving tourism industry that caters to tourists' needs so you're guaranteed a fun time.

3. Botswana

One of the safest countries in Africa for solo female travelers is Botswana. This country also has one of the lowest crime rates on the continent. It's an ideal choice for first time solo female travelers, and their vast wilderness areas provide a safe environment for adventure travel.

The capital city, Gaborone, is a modern cosmopolitan city where you can find all sorts of activities from museums to a casino. From Gaborone, you can hop on over to Sowa Pan which is about two hours away or head north for about six hours to Maun which is your gateway to the Okavango Delta.

Botswana offers some fantastic wildlife viewing opportunities especially in Chobe National Park or Makgadikgadi Pans National Park which are home to plenty of wildlife including giraffes and lions.

4. Senegal

Senegal is a very safe country for Nigerian women to travel to, solo. The country is quite tourist friendly, so you can expect to be treated well by locals. Senegalese people are very friendly, respectful and will go out of their way to make sure you are okay.

Senegal is not known for tourist attacks and the culture is very respectful towards women who are traveling alone.

5. Namibia

If yo are a female traveler, you should not worry about going to Namibia on your own. It's a very safe country for solo female travelers. The people are really friendly and welcoming so you won't have any security issues.

The only thing that might happen is that if you're alone, you will most likely meet more people than normal because the locals will want to talk to you, or the hostel owners (if you're staying in one) will ask questions so they can have something to post about on social media for marketing purposes.